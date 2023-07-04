Secret Invasion is currently showing on Disney Plus, giving fans a glimpse of another side of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In its six-episode run, Nick Fury is out to stop the Skrulls from taking over the Earth and making it their homeworld. The kicker here is that not everyone is exactly who they're meant to be. We take a look below at several MCU characters that have the highest probability of being Skrulls in Secret Invasion.

5 MCU characters that must be Skrulls in Secret Invasion

5. Okoye

The fearless leader of the Dora Milaje in the Black Panther films holds a position few in the world can ever have – being within the inner circle of the ruling Wakandan family. This places Okoye right in the center of one of the world's most powerful nations, a prospect that will have the Skrulls salivate due to its tactical advantage.

Thinking about how Okoye can be an impostor might be far-fetched, but after the revelation that Everett Ross was a Skrull in the first episode of Secret Invasion, it's looking more and more possible. There really is no explanation to what happened to Ross after Okoye freed him. But if his escape was pre-ordained, there's a chance that the Ross Skrull isn't the only alien in this scenario. If this is true, it makes sense to have a spy within Wakanda to keep everything in check for the invading Skrulls.

4. Maria Hill

Episode 1 of Secret Invasion ended with a twist no one saw coming – the death of Maria Hill at the hands of Gravik. That surprising development dropped a lot of jaws a couple of weeks ago because many MCU fans thought Hill would be a major character in the series and live to see its ending. Even if that happened, there's still the possibility of a last-minute switch that could change things for the former SHIELD Deputy Director.

The only way for Hill to escape the clutches of death is by having her switched out by a Skrull before the bombs went off in Moscow. While there's still time for a retcon to happen, this must be the only way Hill can get to come back again. It remains to be seen until the end of Secret Invasion whether another twist of this magnitude happens.

3. James Rhodes

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Rhodey's confrontation scene with Nick Fury inside an empty restaurant was certainly one for the ages. It finally showcased Don Cheadle's immense talent as an actor as he and Samuel Jackson Jr. immersed themselves in a verbal battle that saw the latter come out on top. The problem is, there's every chance the former War Machine isn't who he really is.

It wouldn't be a stretch to find out James Rhodes has been taken by the Skrulls and replaced with one of their own, especially with the character being appointed to a high position in the U.S. government. The biggest clue that supports this argument is when Rhodes called the former SHIELD Director by his first name, Nick. It should be remembered that Fury prefers people calling him by his last name only. Rhodes' decision to blatantly disrespect a prominent individual in the superhero community is one sign that can't be denied. Better keep an eye out for Rhodey in upcoming episodes of Secret Invasion to see if this suspicion will be proven true or not.

2. Valentina Allegra de Fontaine

In the comic crossover event that served as the inspiration for this MCU series, Valentina Allegra de Fontaine was captured by the Skrulls, replaced her, and used the spy to consolidate the aliens' power behind the scenes. In the MCU, de Fontaine has been introduced in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and is assembling different villains and anti-heroes for the Thunderbolts. Adding these two adaptations together and there's every chance for the live-action version to take its cue from the comics and use de Fontaine as a Skrull in the Secret Invasion series.

It wouldn't be a surprise for the said character to be revealed as a Skrull later on in Phase 5 of the MCU. If that became a reality, it would have the upcoming Thunderbolts movie blend better with the current situation of the world in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

1. Sharon Carter

Out of all the existing characters in the MCU right now, Sharon Carter stands out as the one who drastically changed with little reason. The last time fans saw her was when the FBI agent aided Steve Rogers and his friends in their fight against Iron Man in Civil War. After Endgame, she suddenly turned into a power broker for criminals in Madripoor and ended up as the real villain in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Looking at that kind of development closely and fans will notice something is definitely fishy with Agent 13.

The only move that makes sense here is that Carter is a Skrull sleeper agent, and the real deal is imprisoned by Gravik's forces, most probably in New Skrullos. Otherwise, the MCU will have to go into detail about Sharon Carter's past and explain how she ended up as a bad guy.

With four more episodes to go until the season finale, there's going to be plenty of time to draw the curtains back and reveal who has been a Skrull all this time. Until then, stay tuned to this Marvel series on Disney Plus to get to the bottom of it all.