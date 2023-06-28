Secret Invasion just dropped its second episode on Disney Plus, and there's a lot to unpack here, folks. With more light being shed on the Skrull's motivation to invade Earth, Nick Fury's history with them, and how everyone is after the former SHIELD director after the events of last week. We take a look below at the best Secret Invasion episode 2 easter eggs and what they mean for the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Secret Invasion episode 2 easter eggs

6. Nick Fury's appearance in Captain Marvel and the aftermath

Secret Invasion episode 2 starts with a flashback to the events of Captain Marvel in 1995 and how Fury's alliance with Talos started. After a couple of scenes from that MCU film, viewers are then taken two years from that point to see the aftermath of Talos' effort to find a new planet to call home.

Fury pitches the idea of finding a new planet for the Skrulls, with Carol Danvers' help, in exchange for helping him protect Earth from various threats. This scene lays the foundation of Fury's friendship with Talos and a clear explanation of why the former director of SHIELD is heavily involved with these aliens. It remains to be seen whether future episodes of Secret Invasion will use more flashbacks to expand the story further and better.

5. Skrullos

During their train ride together, Fury tells Talos to tell him all about Skrullos and how they found their way to Earth. Talos goes on to say that the Kree destroyed their homeworld, leading the survivors to wander around the galaxy without a planet of their own.

The real kicker here is when Fury finds out that around a million Skrulls are already living on Earth from Talos. Turns out, the Skrull leader sent out a signal to his people to come to Earth during all those years. Understandably, Fury gets mad as the prospect of having so many Skrulls can cause a lot of problems for everyone. This must be kept in mind as future MCU projects may use this story element from Secret Invasion to further their respective plots as the number of Skrulls mentioned in episode 2 is far too many to ignore.

4. The Skrull Council

As mentioned in episode 1, Gravik is in the council that governs all the Skrulls living on Earth. In the most recent episode, Marvel fans see the Skrull Council and its members masquerading as prominent officials from different governments and organizations. It should be remembered that Talos was once part of this council, and they all held on to the promise Fury made to them.

As it stands, Gravik is using the collective frustration of the council over Fury's promise to further his plans. After a tense confrontation, Gravik gets the council to appoint him as general, giving him absolute power and freedom to wage war against humans. Also, the lone dissenter of the council, a lady Skrull who goes by the name Shirley, is an ally of Talos. It looks like her close kinship to him, and Fury, up to a certain point, may have a chance to play out in upcoming episodes of Secret Invasion.

3. James Rhodes confronts Fury

After the European Union and other countries grilled James Rhodes about the United States' alleged involvement in the Moscow bombings via Nicky Fury, he meets with the former SHIELD director to discuss his role in all of these troubles. This led the two to meet inside an empty bar as Fury reveals that the Skrulls are behind these attacks. For his part, Rhodes also shocks Fury by saying he knows these aliens and what they can do.

From there, Rhodes goes on to say that Fury must be apprehended as his current situation won't allow any kind of assistance to be given to him. Fury responds by incapacitating Rhodes' security detail and lets him know that even if he's out, he's always in. This means the former director of SHIELD is going to prevent this invasion all by himself at the cost of his friendship with Rhodes.

2. Rosa Dalton's DNA samples

Inside New Skrullos somewhere in Russia, G'iah starts to suspect that Gravik isn't the Skrull she thought he was. This leads Talos' daughter to go snooping around to learn more about the project Rosa Dalton is working on for Gravik. Turns out, the good doctor has stored some DNA samples from well-known characters in the MCU, including Groot, a Frost Beast, Cull Obsidian, and individuals injected with Extremis.

First off, there's Groot from the Guardians of the Galaxy, and the big battle with Thanos' forces could have left some pieces of the tree-like creature behind. For his part, Cull Obsidian lost his arm against Wong in Infinity War might have been the way for Dalton to get his DNA. The Frost Beast appeared in Thor: Dark World, and it was left behind on Earth after the movie is done. Meanwhile, there are many samples to be taken from Extremis-enhanced individuals after Tony Stark defeated them in Iron Man 3.

1. Nick Fury's wife

The end of Secret Invasion episode 2 saw Nick Fury come home to an unnamed lady in the suburbs, only for everyone to discover that it's his wife. The big twist here is that not only is the world's best spy married, but the person he kissed is also a Skrull.

In the comics, Nick Fury is known to have several relationships, with Valentina Allegra de Fontaine being the most notable out of them. It's expected that more light will be shed on who this Skrull is, how they met, and in what manner their relationship progressed into marriage. Stay tuned next week to find out how the events of Secret Invasion episode 2 will play out in upcoming installments of this Marvel series.