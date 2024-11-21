Police suspect a South American crime ring might be involved in the home robberies of Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes, according to Fox 4.

“This is a sophisticated operation, it’s not some guy that’s going down to the local pawn shop,” said Security expert Mike Barbieri.

Barbieri has worked in federal government in law enforcement and describes the suspects as experts who have been linked to other robberies around the world.

“It doesn’t surprise me at all that this crime spree that is going across the entire country is designed by some very sophisticated people in somewhat of a cartel,” Barbieri said.

Barbieri added that the potential suspects might have gotten Mahomes and Kelce's information online.

“If you have a particular individual that’s an athlete, a wealthy CEO, you can find out just about anything you need to find out about these people online,” he said.

Barbieri adds, “Anybody that’s had their home worked on recently and then miraculously had it burglarized, you can draw a very interesting conclusion from that. Some of the people that were on the jobsite may know people in these cartels and may be selling the information.”

The Leawood Police Department released a statement about Kelce and Mahomes' home robberies.

“Leawood Police Department will not comment on any open investigations. Our agency follows up on all investigative leads and works closely with victims to solve open cases. The Leawood Police Department is dedicated to the public we serve and will work tirelessly to ensure the City of Leawood remains one of the safest cities in the State of Kansas.”

Mahomes and Kelce's homes were robbed last month within less than 48 hours of each other. Kelce's home was allegedly robbed of $20K and his backdoor was damaged, TMZ reports.

How Are Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes Doing Now?

“Obviously, it’s frustrating. It’s disappointing, but I can’t get into too many of the details because the investigation is ongoing. But it’s something you don’t want to happen to anybody but obviously yourself,” Mahomes said in response to FOX4.

“Yeah, I can’t speak too much about the details of everything just with the investigation going on, but I’m sure at some point that will be talked about,” Mahomes said.

Kelce has not spoken up about the robbery at this time.

As for the NFL, the Kansas City Chiefs currently have a 9-1 record. The Chiefs lost their first game on Sunday to the Buffalo Bills but Mahomes is not letting it stop their momentum.

“It's a good football team, so there's nothing to hang your head [about],” Mahomes said. “We feel like we can play better, so we will get back to work and try to use this as a spark so that we can be a better football team in the end.

“I'm hoping that [losing] is a benefit. I'm not going to say I or we relaxed, but at the same time I feel like we were just coming away with these wins at the end of the game. I think it's going to spark us to have more urgency, especially at the start of football games, especially with the offense, and that comes from me and turning the ball over on the first drive. It's something you can't do in big games like this.”