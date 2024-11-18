The Buffalo Bills were able to take down the Kansas City Chiefs in their Week 11 matchup, as it featured an epic quarterback battle between Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes. Both players have battled each other over the years, and this one once again lived up to the hype.

After the game, Mahomes met Allen on the field and shared a few words with him.

“Hell of a game, man,” Mahomes said as Allen responded, “We'll see you soon.”

“We'll do it again, baby,” Mahomes said.

Expand Tweet

There is a good chance that these two will see each other down the line in the playoffs, and they'll give NFL fans another good battle that'll come down to the final minutes.

Chiefs lose first game of the season vs. Bills

The Chiefs' undefeated streak was on the line against the Bills, and it looked like coming into the game they might be the one time that had the best chance of beating them. The Bills proved to be that team, and they were able to finish off the Chiefs and hand them their first loss of the season.

After the game, Patrick Mahomes was honest about how the Bills and Josh Allen handled business.

“It's always a couple of plays. . . a play here and there is kind of the difference,” Mahomes said. “Today, Josh makes the play and we didn't. It's all about a couple of plays here and there that change the outcome of the game.”

Even though they took their first loss, Mahomes says that this will make them better as the season progresses, which should be scary for the rest of the league.

“It's a good football team, so there's nothing to hang your head [about],” Mahomes said, per ESPN's Adam Teicher. “We feel like we can play better, so we will get back to work and try to use this as a spark so that we can be a better football team in the end.

“I'm hoping that [losing] is a benefit. I'm not going to say I or we relaxed, but at the same time I feel like we were just coming away with these wins at the end of the game. I think it's going to spark us to have more urgency, especially at the start of football games, especially with the offense, and that comes from me and turning the ball over on the first drive. It's something you can't do in big games like this.”