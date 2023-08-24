Selena Gomez recently reflected on the time she had to fight for hit song, “Who Says.”

During an appearance on SIGNAL (via Pop Crave), Gomez revealed that she had to fight for “Who Says” after discovering it was given to another artist.

“I was working with Disney at the time, and they were actually giving the song to another artist,” Gomez recalled. “I cried because I loved the song so much. I basically said to my label, ‘I feel like my fans are young and they need it. That's all I kept saying because I was 16 at the time. I was like, ‘I think my fans really need it; tell [them] my fans really need the song.'”

She continued, “Maybe it just didn't work out with the other artist, but that was a gift to me that I did not know I needed. I love that song, and it has carried with me through my whole career, and I fought for it. To be honest, I, to this day, need to hear it.”

“Who Says” was Gomez's lead single from When the Sun Goes Down in 2011. It won a Teen Choice Award and had peaked at 21 on Billboard's Hot 100 list.

Selena Gomez has come a long way from her Disney roots. She got her breakthrough playing Alex Russo in Wizards of Waverly Place — a role she'd play from 2007-2012. After that, she would go on to star in films including The Big Shoot, Dolittle, and the Hotel Transylvania franchise. She also produced 13 Reasons Why and hosts a cooking show for Max (formerly HBO Max), Selena + Chef.