Selena Gomez is head over heels for her boyfriend Benny Blanco.
“It’s a very serious relationship, and they’re making long distance work while she’s in New York for work commitments,” an insider told People, adding, “They are so in love.”
Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco Start Dating
Gomez told fans that she was in a relationship with Blanco in December. A source revealed that the two had been dating for six months prior to the announcement.
“Selena and Benny have been casually seeing each other for a while and more recently, it became more official,” the source told Entertainment Tonight at the time. “Things have been going really well between them and Selena is happy. She thinks Benny is very funny and of course, extremely talented. Selena is in a great place in her life and feels content and relaxed. She is enjoying where things are going.”
“Selena feels very at home and at ease with Benny,” the source told the publication. “Their friends, family, and loved ones on both sides are all supportive and happy to see what they think could be an amazing and long-lasting relationship between the two of them.”
“Benny finds Selena to be brilliant beyond belief,” the source adds. “He thinks she is extremely talented, genuine, sweet and intelligent. He respects everything that she stands for and admires her ability to speak her personal truths and share what she’s gone through with the world.”
When she told fans some were reluctant to her announcement and the actress quickly went into defend her relationship.
“I don't understand. If you actually care about me. This is my happiest,” she fired back at a fan in the comments of Pop Crave's X post. “If you don't feel free to say whatever you want. But I will never allow your words to guide my life. Ever. I'm done. If you can't accept me at my happiest then don't be in [m]y life at all.”
Selena Gomez defends relationship with Benny Blanco:
“Then why has he been the best thing that’s ever happened to me … he’s still better than anyone I’ve been with. Facts” pic.twitter.com/7CsJoL6Qck
— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) December 7, 2023
Back in January, another insider told People that Gomez “can't get enough” of the producer.
“He is my absolute everything in my heart,” Gomez wrote seemingly announcing the relationship by replying to a fan on X (formerly known as Twitter) on Pop Crave's post.
She replied to another fan writing,”Then why has he been the best thing that's ever happened to me. The end.”
“She seems to be really feeling herself at the moment,” added the insider of Gomez suggesting that her new beau might be the source of her positivity. “Maybe that's Benny or maybe that's just where she's at personally and professionally.”
“Everyone was a fan of hers before Only Murders [in the Building], and now everyone is protective of her. With her cast and crew, the feeling is ‘any boyfriend of Selena’s is a boyfriend of ours,'” the insider added.
The two have since been seen on several dates in Los Angeles including a Lakers game and then the two made their red carpet debut at the Golden Globes where Gomez was nominated for