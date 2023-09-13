Selena Gomez's 2023 VMAs attendance just became more iconic. This is after her reaction to Chris Brown’s nomination has gone viral on social media platforms, where she's seen making a stank face.

As the nominees for Best R&B were announced, cameras caught Gomez scrunching her nose when Chris Brown’s name was mentioned.

Live and breathe pop culture? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending entertainment news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

This led many people on social media to speculate about her feelings towards Brown, After all, he has a history of domestic violence against his former girlfriend Rihanna and many more.

For context, in 2009, Brown pleaded guilty to assaulting Rihanna. Then multiple ex-partners and acquaintances stepped forward to accuse him of assault. He denied all allegations. However, Brown continued his ‘violent' ways, including his recent decision to hold female fans by the neck during onstage routines.

These incidents have sparked widespread backlash on social media, leading domestic violence charities like The Cassandra Centre to speak out against his behavior.

Despite the controversy surrounding Selena Gomez's reaction to Chris Brown, the 2023 MTV VMAs saw plenty of other memorable moments.

Just recently, social media speculated that Megan Thee Stallion had an argument with Justin Timberlake.

Although details are scarce, footage captured by MTV’s backstage feed shows Timberlake leaning in to talk to Megan. She responded animatedly by shaking her finger at him and yelling something that could not be heard on the stream. Turns out, both were just excited to see each other.

As for the ‘Calm down' singer, Gomez won the award for Best Afrobeats for her collaboration with Nigerian artist Rema. While her BFF, Taylor Swift swept 9 awards.