The VMAs have always been a breeding ground for drama. And this Tuesday night's show was no exception. This is after an unexpected backstage encounter between Megan Thee Stallion and Justin Timberlake went viral during the first hour of the event.

Now, the said Justin-Megan viral VMAs backstage scene happened either before or after Megan's scintillating performance of “Bongos” alongside Cardi B.

As the MTV backstage live feed rolled, it captured a moment that seemed to depict Megan and Timberlake embroiled in a heated exchange.

In the bustling backstage area, Megan was in the midst of her glam routine when members of NSYNC passed by. Justin Timberlake, wearing an affable grin, leaned in to converse with Megan. The Bongos feature singer responded with a pointed finger before abruptly turning away. Fans speculated that her expression radiated frustration.

Adding to the enigma, Joey Fatone from NSYNC chimed in with his own comment.

However, an insider, who was a firsthand witness to the encounter, debunked any notion of animosity.

The source disclosed, “He said, ‘It's so nice to meet you,' and she replied, ‘No, no, this doesn't count, we gotta meet properly.' It was rather endearing.”

A second eyewitness also clarified the Justin-Megan viral VMA scene, saying Meg is a big fan of Justin. According to them, she was just genuinely thrilled to meet Timberlake for the first time.

Both Justin and Megan stole spotlights in the 2023 VMAs. Justin reunited with the members of NSYNC and Megan performed Bongos with Cardi B.