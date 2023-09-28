Did we get a sneak peek at season 3 of “Selling the OC?” Alex Hall and Tyler Stanaland's steamy kiss at the end of season two shocked fans but it was vague to see where they would be taking a potential relationship. While Hall did accept a dinner date from Stanaland, a cast interview shortly after the episode aired didn't signify whether they decided to officially date.

“I think we’re still navigating our friendship. Obviously, you see in season 2 [that] we explore some things,” Stanaland told Us Weekly earlier this month. “It leads to a steamy moment and I think we’re still kind of trying to figure it out, but we remain really close friends and I don’t have an answer [on where we stand] for you at the moment.”

“It’s both a blessing and a curse to explore a relationship that starts out as a friendship,” he added. “There’s a lot of things that come with it and there’s a lot more at stake as well.”

Live and breathe pop culture? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending entertainment news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Hall chimed in echoing Stanaland's answer: “It’s a friendship. There’s no strings attached and I think adding that other element is scary. … Some things are awkward, you know what I mean? And you can’t avoid it. So we’re just navigating.”

However, recently according to photos obtained by Entertainment Tonight, Hall was seen kissing a mystery man which made fans guess her current relationship status. Hall was seen kissing a man barefoot with her arms around him in a tight embrace.

Alex Hall nor Tyler Stanaland has not commented on the photo.

Their potential romance caused a lot of friction in the office this season. Brandi Marshall was one of the agents who expressed her feelings about them which turned into a spectacle throughout the season.

“Polly was basically saying if you and Alex were in a relationship she would be fine with it, and I said I disagree,” Brandi stated firmly. “I don't think that's right because you're going through a public divorce. Alex should not be anywhere attached to it. Your friendship can sometimes look too friendly.”

Stanaland was previously married to actress Brittany Snow. They got married in 2020 and after two years of marriage they announced their divorce.

“After time and consideration, Britt and I have made the difficult decision to separate. This decision was made with love and mutual respect for one another,” Tyler Stanaland shared on social media. “We have realized we need to take some time and make sure we are each living our most fulfilling and authentic lives. We started this journey as best friends and our relationship will continue to be a priority not only for us but for our dog Charlie. We sincerely appreciate your support and ask for privacy as we navigate this new chapter.”

Brandi's concern for the potential of a Hall and Stanaland relationship was to what it would look like in a professional setting to clients.

“People are thinking we're messy as a brokerage, like that's the thing you guys don't understand. Everybody in the OC is talking about it,” Brandi claimed. The agent stated that a client reached out to her about the situation.

Tyler Stanaland defended himself and Alex Hall prior to the season two finale kiss stating that if there was something going on between he and Hall “you guys would know all about it.”