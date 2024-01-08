The Senators and Flames will both be looking to end their losing streaks on Tuesday.

The Ottawa Senators will attempt to snap a grueling three-game losing streak as they continue their road to take on the Calgary Flames. Join us for our NHL odds series where our Senators-Flames prediction and pick will be revealed.

Currently seven-games below .500 with an overall record of 14-21, there is no question that Ottawa needs to turn on the afterburners before it becomes too late to crawl back into playoff contention. With an underwhelming 4-11 record away from home, the Senators need to change their losing narrative in a hurry.

Entering play with a 17-18-5 record, the Flames also come into this showdown will little to be desired. Regardless of their up-and-down play, Calgary has at least shown a strong heartbeat when playing on their home ice with a 9-7-1 mark. With back-to-back losses under their belts, can the Flames find a way to get back in the win column?

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Senators-Flames Odds

Ottawa Senators: +1.5 (-192)

Moneyline: +120

Calgary Flames: -1.5 (+155)

Moneyline: -144

Over: 6.5 (-124)

Under: 6.5 (+102)

Why The Senators Will Cover The Spread/Win

Understandably, the Senators lack many pieces on this roster to field a competitive squad night in and night out, but keep in mind that anything goes in professional sports. If Ottawa is going to finally put an end to their losing ways, then capitalizing on some power-play opportunities could be vital.

At first glance, the Senators only score on 16.54% of their extra-man opportunities which is simply not gonna cut it. For what it's worth, Ottawa will most likely receive some chances on the power-play, but it will be all for not if they can't find the back of the net.

In addition to improving upon their power-play, this contest may come down to how stellar goalie Joonas Korpisalo plays when patrolling the crease. All in all, his numbers don't jump out on the page necessarily, but he is a veteran netminder in-between the pipes that can get hot from time to time.

Overall, Korpisalo has given up 11 goals in his last three games combined and needs to stop the bleeding in order to give his squad the best chance to win. If the 29-year-old native from Finland continues to scuffle mightily, then Ottawa may need to look elsewhere at some point.

Why The Flames Will Cover The Spread/Win

On the other side of things, it is the Flames that don't score nearly as much as the Senators do, but they do happen to focus on the defensive end of the ice which has been a formula for success in Calgary. At the moment, it is the Flames that surrender 3.18 goals per game.

While this ranks as a middle-of-the pack mark technically, it is much better than the Senators defense that continues to demonstrate that they can't stop a nose bleed defensively. As long as Calgary is sound defensively in this one, then they'll be in contention to win until the clock reaches triple-zeroes.

Most importantly, the Flames will fan out if the offense and goaltending continues to not meet up to expectations. With only three goals or less scored in seven of their previous nine games, Calgary is officially in a goal-scoring drought. At some point, the dam will break, but until then, it's okay to be upset if you are a fan of the Flames.

Simply put, this offense has too many high-flying names that can make some noise with the puck on their sticks, and it is slightly bizarre to see a usually explosive offense like Calgary's struggle.

Nevertheless, keep your eyes peeled on center Nazem Kadri to pick up right where he left off during his previous three games combined. During that time, it has been Kadri that has tallied four points combined as he attempts to return to his elite play over the past several seasons.

Without a doubt, it will be names like these that will have to bring their A game against a Senators squad that can put up scores in the blink of an eye. If they cannot, then they could find themselves in some trouble.

Final Senators-Flames Prediction & Pick

Over the course of the last ten games played between these two teams, it is the Senators that have gone 7-3 over the Flames in that span. With both teams coming into Tuesday with losing streaks, side with Ottawa to make enough plays offensively to get the job done and cover the spread.

Final Senators-Flames Prediction & Pick: Senators +1.5 (-192)