The Ottawa Senators are looking to trade forward Alex DeBrincat this summer. The 25-year-old star has no interest in signing in Ottawa long-term. DeBrincat even reportedly provided a list of teams he would sign long-term with to help facilitate a trade. However, the Michigan native remains a member of the Senators.

A recent report by NHL insider Darren Dreger, shared by the Ottawa Sun, seemed to shed some light on this situation. Dreger reports that DeBrincat's contract demands are holding up the trade process.

DeBrincat's agent, Jeff Jackson, disagrees with this narrative. And he recently spoke with The Athletic, where he called this idea “entirely false and without merit.” Jackson clarified his and DeBrincat's side of the situation.

“As far as I have been advised, there has been no agreement of any kind on an actual trade involving Alex and I would require that before entering into an actual negotiation,” Jackson told The Athletic via text. “We are waiting patiently for that to happen.”

As for who's to blame for the lack of trade, Jackson made himself rather clear on that front. “Agents and players don’t make trades … that’s the GM’s job,” Jackson relayed to The Athletic.

DeBrincat joined the Senators from the Chicago Blackhawks via trade last summer. However, the 25-year-old had a bit of a down season by his standards. He scored 27 goals and 66 points in 82 games.

The Detroit Red Wings reportedly had interest in DeBrincat leading up to the 2023 NHL Draft. Despite that, a trade did not materialize. And recent reports have indicated the Red Wings are less likely to acquire the Michigan native.

DeBrincat and the Senators are certainly on course for a divorce at some point this summer. Only time will tell how this unfolds for Alex DeBrincat and the Ottawa Senators this summer.