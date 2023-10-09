The Ottawa Senators begin their 2023-24 NHL season on Wednesday. Ottawa travels to North Carolina for a date with the Carolina Hurricanes. The Senators have their eyes on making the Stanley Cup Playoffs this upcoming season. But they will begin the hunt for playoff hockey without forward Josh Norris.

Norris is out indefinitely with a shoulder injury, as confirmed on Saturday. Head coach DJ Smith called this development “concerning” when speaking with reporters. And it is, especially when considering that Norris was expected to be ready for training camp and preseason. Yet, he didn't play a single preseason game.

Senators forward Brady Tkachuk knows Norris very well. In fact, Tkachuk says the two have been best friends for 10 years. He took time to show support to his friend and teammate during his media availability on Sunday.

“(Norris) wants to play so bad. Just wants to be with the group in the every day grind. He’s doing whatever it takes to prepare for when he’s good to go,” Tkachuk said, via TSN's Claire Hanna. “I want to be there as a friend right now, be a sounding board. He looks good. We’re counting the days til he comes in.”

Norris played just eight games last season and recorded three points. The Senators expected the 24-year-old to anchor their second line between Vladimir Tarasenko and Drake Batherson. However, they could be without him for an extended period of time.

“It's frustrating for everyone involved,” Smith said, via NHL.com. “He's a big part of this team, but all we can do is have a next-guy-up mentality and do what we need to do.”