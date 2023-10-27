The Ottawa Senators started the NHL season hot, but have lost three games in a row. Brady Tkachuk and the Senators now sit toward the bottom of the Atlantic Division. Ottawa's brutal injury woes take a deeper dive with the recent news of defenceman Thomas Chabot.

Injuries pile up for the Senators

Head Coach DJ Smith announced Thomas Chabot will be out for 4 to 6 weeks with a fractured hand, per Eliotte Friedman. Chabot blocked a shot during the second period of Thursday night's game against the New York Islanders. This caused the initial trauma to his hand. His absence comes at an unfortunate time.

In the same game, Erik Brannstrom was stretchered off the ice after a heavy hit from Islanders winger Cal Clutterbuck. Brannstrom hit the boards and fell awkwardly. Fortunately, the 24-year-old was only diagnosed with a concussion.

The Senators are now down three defencemen with Chabot, Brannstrom, and Artem Zub on the injury list. The good news is that the season is in its early stages, and all three of these players can return to make an impact. Chabot will be out longer, but his lack of offensive production should be manageable for the team to replace.

Brady Tkachuk leads the team with four goals this season, good enough for 20th in the NHL. If the Senators can hold things down defensively, Ottawa can go on a run and reverse their early season losing streak.

The team's next game will not affect their Atlantic Division standing, but they will try to stop their bleeding as they travel to Pittsburgh to face the Penguins.