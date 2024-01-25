Jakob Chychrun does not want to be traded again.

Jakob Chychrun was traded from the American desert to Canada's capital city last season, and the Ottawa Senators defenseman does not want to get moved again.

After a 4-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens at the Bell Centre this week, the 25-year-old addressed the trade rumors that have been swirling around him and explained his frustrations to The Athletic's Ian Mendes.

“I think it’s ridiculous, if I’m being honest,” he asserted. “I went through it in Arizona and that was a different situation. But to see it now is a bit ridiculous. And I don’t think it’s based off anything.

“It’s people shooting blind darts at a board and hoping they hit. People have a right to say what they want, but to act like they have their sources is a joke. And people like to get their clicks on social media. If they have to use my name to do it, go ahead. But I’m not going to let it affect me.”

There are people around the hockey world who believe Chychrun wants out of Ottawa, per Mendes, but he made it clear that is not the case.

“I feel at home here. I bought a house and it’s five minutes from my sister and 10 minutes from my grandpa,” the former Toronto Jr. Canadien continued. “It’s been a cool opportunity. It’s special coming home and this is a second home to me. I’ve just been cherishing my time here because not everybody gets that opportunity to play in front of family and loved ones.”

Senators traded for Jakob Chychrun last season

A former No. 16 overall pick by the Arizona Coyotes in the 2016 NHL Draft, Chychrun was acquired by the Sens ahead of last year's deadline.

Ottawa has gone 26-33-5 since bringing in the American-born Canadian, and it makes sense that general manager Steve Staios would listen to offers considering the team's record.

The Senators are struggling mightily in 2023-24, sitting dead last in the Atlantic Division at 18-24-1 through 43 games. As well, Chychrun is a free agent at the end of the next season. So, something might have to give.

Staios addressed the rumors surrounding one of his best defensemen ahead of Thursday's home game against the Boston Bruins.

“I’m disappointed that his name is out there,” Staios admitted, per NHL.com's Callum Fraser.

“I think when you have these conversations with other teams, I mean, if I’m on the other side looking at our team, I’m asking about Jakob Chychrun as well. So I’m disappointed for him. I guess it’s part of the game, but he’s a great player for us, he’s a great young man and loves Ottawa, so he’s going to have to deal with those types of things being out there.”

That certainly isn't a vote of confidence, and it will be intriguing to see if he's still calling Ottawa home after the Mar. 8 NHL Trade Deadline.

“I wish we were playing better hockey for the fans. That’s been frustrating for sure,” Jakob Chychrun finished. “There have been some tough days at the rink.”