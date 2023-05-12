Colin Gallant has been writing about sports since covering the local high school teams as a freshman in Ontario, Canada over a decade ago. He has a Masters degree in journalism, a passion for all sports, especially hockey, and a laser focus on winning more fantasy championships. He joined ClutchPoints in 2022.

Although it seemed as though Ryan Reynolds and the Remington Group would be the favorites to purchase the Ottawa Senators, the $1-billion bid they put on the table will no longer be going through, according to the Ottawa Sun’s Bruce Garrioch.

NHL sources confirmed to Postmedia on Thursday that the 46-year-old Vancouver-born actor would be dropping out of the bidding process. The deadline for non-binding bids are due to Galatioto Sports Partners (GSP) next Monday.

“Sources told the newspaper that Reynolds, Bratty and the Remington Group asked GSP, the New York-based banker running the process of selling the franchise, to give them ‘exclusivity’ to negotiate with the National Capital Commission and the City of Ottawa to get a deal to build a new rink,” wrote Garrioch on Thursday.