Ottawa Senators owner Michael Andlauer was not happy with the NHL over investigations regarding Shane Pinto and Evgenii Dadonov.

Wednesday was a wild day for the Ottawa Senators and their fans. The NHL handed down their anticipated punishment regarding a botched Evgenii Dadonov trade from the 2022 NHL trade deadline. Ottawa now has to forfeit a first-round pick of their choosing within the next three years. As a result, the team has moved on from general manager Pierre Dorion.

At a press conference on Wednesday, fans and the media heard from owner Michael Andlauer. Andlauer is rather new in his tenure as team owner, but he wasn't messing around at this press conference. He lit into the NHL for the penalty regarding the Dadonov trade and the investigation into Senators forward Shane Pinto.

“Why I inherited this is beyond me,” he said, via Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman. The Senators owner acknowledged that he knew an investigation into the Dadonov situation was on going. However, the NHL referred to the penalty as a non-issue, according to Andlauer. “I don’t know if a first-rounder is a non-issue to you guys, but it is to me,” he said Wednesday.

The Vegas Golden Knights attempted to trade Dadonov to the Anaheim Ducks in 2022. However, Vegas did not realize the veteran forward had no-trade protection in the contract he originally signed with Ottawa. It came to light that the Senators never revealed this information when trading Dadonov to the Golden Knights. As a result, the NHL voided the trade.

Meanwhile, Pinto recently received a 41-game suspension relating to sports wagering. On this front, Andlauer says he was not aware of an investigation. “The organization should have been made aware (about Pinto)…I don’t understand why (Dadonov) took so long. Maybe it was because the club was for sale and they didn’t want to disrupt, making sure the seller got the best price possible.”

Andlauer certainly isn't happy with the NHL. Commissioner Gary Bettman definitely doesn't want his league's newest owner upset. Especially after he paid a record price for a franchise. Let's see if this situation affects any potential expansion or relocation processes down the line.