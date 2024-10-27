The Ottawa Senators will be without a key player for the time being.

Forward Shane Pinto is considered week-to-week with an undisclosed injury, per Elliotte Friedman. Pinto hasn't played since Tuesday's dominant 4-0 victory over the Utah Hockey Club. He missed Friday night's loss to the Vegas Golden Knights and hasn't skated since the win over Utah.

In six appearances so far, the 23-year-old has scored once and tallied two assists. He only played in 41 games last season after serving a suspension for gambling. Pinto added 27 points, including nine goals and 18 assists for the Senators. Ottawa is off to a 4-3-0 start in 2024-25 under new head coach Travis Green and will be looking to improve upon their horrid 2023-24 campaign.

Linus Ullmark, who was an offseason trade acquisition from the Boston Bruins, took full blame for the loss to Vegas on Friday, ripping apart his own play.

“If they had a capable goalie in there today, they would have won 4-3, I would say,” Ullmark said. “It's way too sloppy to be in this league.

“This is a type of game where you have to rely on your goaltender to shut the door and not let in those two at the end to cause us to lose the game. And I take it upon myself, it's always what I do, I never try to put any blame on anyone else, they try the very best out there in front of me. And then it's my job to make the saves when it's needed.”

The Senators selected Pinto in the 2019 draft in the second round. He's in the first year of a two-year deal. Hopefully, Ottawa will get him back soon. The team is back in action on Sunday evening against Nathan MacKinnon and the Colorado Avalanche before returning home on Tuesday for a matchup with the St. Louis Blues.