The Ottawa Senators made Carter Yakemchuk the seventh overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft. It was an interesting selection, to say the least. But Yakemchuk certainly has the makings of a future top-four defenseman in this league. Senators defenseman Thomas Chabot certainly sees what the front office saw at the draft.

Yakemchuk has already turned heads during training camp. The former Calgary Hitmen star scored the overtime-winning goal against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Sunday. New Senators head coach Travis Green has paired the young defender with Chabot during camp. And the veteran rearguard is more than impressed with what he's seen so far.

“He's a talented player, fluid out there, just sees the game really well, with an elite shot,” said Chabot, via Sportsnet. “So you know what? There's not much that I'm going to teach him. I think he's already got most of it, and it's just about being there for him and helping him.”

Senators' Carter Yakemchuk discusses first preseason goal

Carter Yakemchuk not only scored the game-winning goal for the Senators in their preseason opener. He did so in style. The first-round pick wove through the Maple Leafs defense. And he iced the game with a nifty backhand shot over Toronto goalie Matt Murray.

It was a highlight reel moment for Yakemchuk. A moment the young Ottawa draft pick said he was happy to see come so early in his professional career. “It just kind of opened up for me. Personally, it was nice to see one go in in my first professional game,” Yakemchuk said, via Sportsnet.

Yakemchuk has a ton of potential as a hockey player. It's something that enraptured the Senators during the draft process. As a result, Green wants his top prospect playing with someone who can relate to his position. Thomas Chabot was once a first-round pick of the Senators expected to become a star in his own right.

“Playing [Yakemchuk] with Chabot all camp, there's purpose behind that,” said Green, via Sportsnet. “I've been impressed with him from day one. And the impressive part hasn't been the offence. It's been his attention to detail, his willingness to learn and knowing that he has that in him, and it was quite a night for him.”

Yakemchuk may not make the Senators roster out of training camp. But the team still has a lot of hope for his future on the back end. It will certainly be interesting to see how he continues to perform with the NHL season only a few weeks away.