ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Ottawa Senators continue their road trip with matchup at the St. Louis Blues Friday night. Below we will continue our NHL odds series as we hand out a Senators-Blues prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the Senators-Blues NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Senators-Blues Odds

Ottawa Senators: -1.5 (+198)

Moneyline: -128

St. Louis Blues: +1.5 (-250)

Moneyline: +106

Over: 5.5 (-130)

Under: 5.5 (+106)

How To Watch Senators vs. Blues

Time: 8:00 PM ET/5:00 PM PT

TV: TSN5, FanDuel Sports Network Midwest

*Watch NHL games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Senators Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Blues have not done a good job scoring all season. They average 2.69 goals per game, which is the ninth-lowest in the NHL. Along with that, the Blues have the 10th-lowest shot percentage in the league. When St. Louis scores three goals or less four goals this season, they are 7-17-4. That is literally all of their losses. Ottawa is 16-4-1 when they allow less than four goals. If the Senators can find a way to keep the Blues under four goals, they will be able to win this game.

Leevi Merilainen is expected to start in net Friday night. He has made just three starts, and played in four games this season. However, they have been pretty good. Merilainen has allowed just 2.68 goals per game, his save percentage is .884. He is 2-1 in his three starts, and holds wins over the Vancouver Canucks and Minnesota Wild. If he can have another good start in net, the Senators will have a chance to win this game.

Why the Blues Could Cover the Spread/Win

St. Louis, as mentioned, has not scored well this season. However, they have done a much better job lately. The Blues are coming off a win at the winter classic in which they scored six goals. In their last four games, the Blues have averaged 4.75 goals per game. With that, they are taking 29.0 shots per game in that span, which is higher than their season average. Ottawa is not an easy team to score on, but the Blues seem to be on a tear lately. If they can keep up their aggressive play in the offensive zone, St. Louis is going to win this game.

The Senators have not done a good job scoring lately. In their last four games, the Senators have scored just eight total goals. They are 1-3 in that span, and their win saw them score just three goals. Ottawa has scores less than four goals in 26 of their 37 games this season. They are 11-14-1 in those games. The Senators have scored less than three goals 15 times this season, and they are 1-14-1 in those games. If the Blues can play well in the defensive zone, they will be able to win.

Final Senators-Blues Prediction & Pick

The Blues are scoring the puck with ease right now. The Senators are coming off a loss Thursday night, so they are going to have some tired legs. Along with that, I would not expect the Senators to have their starting goaltender play Friday night. For that reason, I do think the Blues are going to continue scoring at a high rate, and win this game at home. I will be taking their moneyline as underdogs Friday night.

Final Senators-Blues Prediction & Pick: Blues ML (+106)