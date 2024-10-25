ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Ottawa Senators continue their western road trip as they visit the Vegas Golden Knights. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Senators-Golden Knights prediction and pick.

The Senators come into the game sitting at 4-2 on the year. They are on a two-game winning streak as well. First, it was a 5-4 victory over the Lightning. Last time out, Anton Forsberg was dominant. He stopped all 31 shots he faced as the Senators beat the Utah Hockey Club 4-0. Meanwhile, the Golden Knights are 4-2-1 on the year. After starting the season 3-0, they have won just one of their last four. Last time out, it was breaking the three-game skid as they faced the Kings. The Golden Knights would come away with a 6-1 victory.

Here are the Senators-Golden Knights NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Senators-Golden Knights Odds

Ottawa Senators: +1.5 (-184)

Moneyline: +134

Vegas Golden Knights: -1,5 (+152)

Moneyline: -162

Over: 6.5 (+104)

Under: 6.5 (-128)

How To Watch Senators vs Golden Knights

Time: 6:00 PM ET/ 3:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Senators Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Ottawa Senators are returning their top line from last year. Brady Tkachuk leads the line. Last year he led the team with 37 goals, while also having 37 assists. He has three goals and five assists so far this year. He will be joined by Tim Stutzle. Stutzle was second on the team while leading the team in assists. Stutzle had 18 goals and 52 assists last year, for a total of 70 points. He has three goals and five assists on the year already. Meanwhile, Michal Amadio has moved up to the top line. Amadio does not have a point this year.

Drake Batherson will be leading the second line. He was third on the team in points last year. Batherson had 28 goals and 38 assists last year. Batherson had four goals and three assists this year. He is joined by Claude Giroux on the line. He has two goals and three assists this year. Meanwhile, Josh Norris has been solid already this year. He has three goals and three assists already on the season. Further, blueliner Jake Sanderson has also been solid this year. He has a goal and six assists on the year.

Linus Ullmark is expected to return to the lineup in this one. Ullmark is 1-1 this year with a 2.58 goals-against average. He also has a .914 save percentage this year. He was great in his first start of the year, stopping 31 of 32 shots in the game. Still, he struggled against the Canadiens. Ullmark stopped just 22 of 26 shots in the game and took the loss to the Canadiens.

Why the Golden Knights Could Cover the Spread/Win

Jack Eichel is joined by Ivan Barbashev and Mark Stone to once again lead the top line for the Golden Knights. Eichel was second on the team in points last year, sitting with 31 goals and 37 assists. Eichel has stepped up already this year, with two goals and nine assists. Further, Mark Stone has started well. He was fourth on the team in points in just 56 games and already has three goals and nine assists this year. Furthermore, Ivan Barbashev has already scored five times and added four assists this year.

The Golden Knights also needed to replace William Karlsson, who was third on the team in points last year but has opened up this year on the IR. Tomas Hertl played in six games in Vegas last year scoring twice with two assists. Further, he has scored three goals and has four assists this year. The blue-line pairing of Shea Theodore and Alex Pietrangelo has also been solid already this year. Theodore has a goal and six assists, while Pietrangelo has six assists this year.

Adin Hill is expected to be in goal for the Golden Knights in this one. He is 2-2-0 on the year with a 3.81 goals-against average and a .851 save percentage. Hill has struggled at times this year. Hill has allowed four goals in three of the four games this year. Further, Hill has been below .880 in save percentage in every game this year.

Final Senators-Golden Knights Prediction & Pick

The Golden Knights are favored in odds in this early season NHL tilt. Still, Ottawa can score. They are scoring 3.67 goals per game this year while sitting second in the NHL in power play conversion. While it would be nice to have Linus Ullmark in this one, Anton Forsberg has also shown he can be a quality goaltender. Vegas is also scoring well this year. They are scoring 4.14 goals per game, and are eighth in the NHL on the power play. Both teams give up over three goals per game, so the best play in this one is on the total. Take the over.

Final Senators-Golden Knights Prediction & Pick: Over 6.5 (+104)