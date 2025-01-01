ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Ottawa Senators continue a long road trip as they face the Dallas Stars. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Senators-Stars prediction and pick.

The Senators come into the game at 19-15-2 on the year, which places them fifth in the Atlantic Division. They have won seven of the last eight games overall and in their last game, faced the Minnesota Wild. The Wild struck first on a goal in the first period to take the 1-0 lead. Still, early in the second, Ridly Greig scored to tie the game. Josh Norris, who could be on the move soon, scored on the power play to give the Senators the lead. They would add an empty net goal on their way to a 3-1 victory.

Meanwhile, the Stars come into the game at 22-13-1 on the year, placing the Stars in fourth in a crowded Central Division. Last time out, they played the Buffalo Sabres. In their last game, the Stars faced the Buffalo Sabres. After a scoreless first period, Roope Hintz opened the scoring in the second period. The Sabres would tie the game in the period though. In the third, the Stars struck first again, but once again the Sabres tied the game. Still, the Stars would add two more goals in the period, going on to win the game 4-2.

Here are the Senators-Stars NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Senators-Stars Odds

Ottawa Senators: +1.5 (-172)

Moneyline: +150

Dallas Stars: -1.5 (+140)

Moneyline: -182

Over: 5.5 (-140)

Under: 5.5 (+114)

How To Watch Senators vs Stars

Time: 8:00 PM ET/ 5:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

Why the Senators Could Cover the Spread/Win

Tim Stutzle leads the team in points and assists this year, playing on the second line. He has 12 goals and 28 assists on the year while having two goals and 13 assists on the power play. He is joined on the line by Drake Batherson and Adam Gaudette. Batherson is second on the team in points this year, having 13 goals and 23 assists, good for 36 points. He also has seven goals and 11 assists on the power play. Guadette has scored 13 times this year while adding four assists.

Meanwhile, Brady Tkachuk leads the top line for Senators. He leads the team in goals this year, scoring 16 goals and having 19 assists this year. He is joined on the line by Ridly Greig. Greig has five goals and six assists this year. Further, Claude Giroux has been solid, currently playing on the third line. He has nine goals and 15 assists this year.

Why the Stars Could Cover the Spread/Win

Matt Duchene leads the Stars in points this year. He has scored 14 goals and 19 assists this year while having three goals and eight assists on the power play. Duchene is currently playing on the second line and is joined on the line by Jamie Benn and Wyatt Johnston. Benn has eight goals and 17 assits on the year, while Johnston has nine goals and 16 assists this year.

The Dallas Stars top line is led by Jason Robertson and Roope Hintz. Robertson leads the line in points, sitting second on the team in points this year. He has nine goals and 19 assists on the year with three goals and three assists on the power play. Hintz leads the team in goals, having 16 goals and six assists on the year, with three goals and two assists on the power play.

Jake Oettinger is expected to be in goal for the Stars in this one. He is 17-9-1 on the year with a 2.38 goals-against average and a .909 save percentage. He is third in the NHL in wins, while sitting seventh in goals-against average. Oettinger was solid last time out, giving up just one goal on 25 shots. It was the third time in five games he was above .930 in save percentage.

The Stars are projected to face Mads Sogaard in goal for the Seantors. He is 1-1 this year with a 5.24 goals-against average and a .800 save percentage. He has had a save percentage below .830 in both appearances this year, giving up eight goals in just over a game and a half.

Final Senators-Stars Prediction & Pick

The Stars come in as favorites in this NHL game. One major reason is their defense. They are third in the NHL in goals against per game, while sitting third in the penalty kill. Further, they are scoring 3.19 goals per game this year. The Seantors score just 3.06 goals per game this year, while sitting 11th in the NHL in goals against per game. With the Stars having Jake Oettinger in this game, plus their ability to score, take the Stars to get the win in this one.

Final Senators-Stars Prediction & Pick: Stars ML (-182)