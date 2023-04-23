Sergei Pavlovich is gunning for the UFC heavyweight title next.
The Russian slugger earned arguably the biggest win of his career following a first-round TKO victory over Curtis Blaydes in the UFC Vegas 71 headliner last night.
It made it six first-round wins in a row for Pavlovich, who many observers believe is now not only a legitimate contender, but guaranteed to get a title shot in his next fight.
He certainly seems to agree with that.
“I’ll rest,” Pavlovich said at the UFC Vegas 71 post-fight press conference (via MMA Junkie). “I’ll eat. I’ll sleep. I’ll rest some more. I’ll wait.”
For now, current heavyweight champion Jon Jones is expected to fight former two-time champ Stipe Miocic in a contest likely to take place later in the year.
So who does Pavlovich see coming out on top and who would he prefer to face out of the duo? He doesn’t particularly have a preference as he sees it as a 50/50 matchup.
“I wouldn’t say that either of them would be an easy fight,” Pavlovich said. “I mean, they’re both hard warriors so I would have to prepare for whoever it is, then be ready for whoever they give me.”
Of course, there’s still no guarantee Pavlovich will get a guaranteed title shot as that all comes down to UFC president Dana White and the rest of the matchmakers.
But Pavlovich certainly has a strong case, especially after dismantling of Blaydes in the first round.
“To be honest I was preparing for all five rounds,” Pavlovich added. “I thought the fight was going to go all five rounds. But once I realized I was getting him, there was no reason to keep the fight going longer. I had the opportunity to finish it early – that’s what I did.”
One would imagine the 30-year-old could definitely do with some real five-round experience before facing either Jones or Miocic. But then again, if he continues to finish opponents off early thanks to his power, Pavlovich won’t be complaining.