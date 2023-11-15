Seth MacFarlane, the voice and creator of Ted, posted the teddy bear's first look on X. Ted the series will premiere on Peacock

Ted's voice and creator Seth MacFarlane has released the eponymous teddy bear's first look in an X (formerly Twitter) post.

An image from @Framestore Melbourne, who have surpassed themselves with their exquisite VFX work on “Ted” for @peacock. Much gratitude to our Aussie friends! pic.twitter.com/npvuECDTmc — Seth MacFarlane (@SethMacFarlane) November 12, 2023

The series Ted on Peacock will serve as a prequel to the films. MacFarlane will return to provide his voice to the teddy bear. Giorgia Whigham (The Punisher), Mack Burkholder (Parenthood) and Scott Grimes (Oppenheimer) are joining the cast.

MacFarlane said in a previous interview that the series takes place in 1993.

He also noted to Collider in 2022 that the show “embraces that era, embraces the nineties and tracks what is essentially Ted's adolescence, I guess. Ted and John's adolescence. And, growing up in a Boston suburb. Look, as somebody who grew up in that part of the country, it's a fun thing to try and recreate.”

And as for Ted's potty mouth in the films, MacFarlane said that it would remain that way even in the series.

He said, “Tonally, we're sticking pretty close to the first movie. I think people who've enjoyed the first movie and enjoyed that tone are going to be pretty happy with what we're doing here,” which should reassure fans that the foul-mouthed teddy lives his best life.

Peacock hasn't announced a premiere date for the Ted series.