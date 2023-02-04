After avoiding a question about Logan Paul from Cathy Kelley on RAW, Seth Rollins finally addressed the man who eliminated him at the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble, and needless to say, he didn’t have many nice things to say about the social media star-turned-WWE superstar. Taking to IG Live to answer questions from fans, Rollins asserted that in his mind, the two couldn’t be any more different, as he’s a lifelong professional wrestler and Paul “just wants to be famous.”

“Alright, look. I was going to avoid this topic but since I’ve seen a few of you guys asking so far about Logan Paul, I don’t know,” Rollins said on IG Live via Fightful. “I don’t know about Logan Paul. All I know is that I don’t really like Logan Paul. I’ll just say it. A lot of us don’t really like Logan Paul. We don’t. I don’t like Logan Paul, I don’t really need him in my locker room, in my space. Great, the guy is ultra talented as far as athletic ability is concerned. He snuck up on me at the Rumble and dumped me, fine. Whatever. I took my eyes off the ball, that one’s on me, but don’t go bragging about it like you did something otherworldly. It’s probably the coolest thing Logan’s ever gonna do in his life. I just advise him to stay in his lane.”

“He’s had what, three or four matches? Again, athletic freak, no doubt about it. But, at the end of the day, he’s just not a wrestler. He doesn’t want to be a wrestler. He just wants to be famous, he doesn’t care about the industry. He’s not a wrestler. It’s best for him to just stay in his lane, whatever his lane is, I don’t know, buying counterfeit Pokémon cards. If that’s your lane, stay in that lane. Don’t come knocking on my door cause I’ll knock you out. You don’t have your brother for backup because he’s about to get cooked by this dude coming up in a couple weeks. He’s not gonna be around. At some point, we’re gonna have to come face to face and i just really don’t think he wants none as they say I guess. That’s all I’m gonna say about LP, as they call him. Come in, do your thing, get your little claps and that. Have everybody hold your hand, great. But don’t be bragging about throwing me out of the Rumble. That’s just kinda… calling me a clown, look at this guy. That’s all.”

Is Rollins correct? Did Paul sign on with WWE because he wants to elevate his stock in the public eye? Or is he a genuine professional wrestling lover who could land in the Hall of Fame right alongside Rollins when his career comes to an end? With their paths seemingly converging at WrestleMania 39, fans may find out definitively in the not-too-distant future.

Seth Rollins went Live on IG and commented that he ‘doesn’t like’ Logan Paul. Seems to be shoot as he’s not in character. Shame really. A feud between these two would have been great pic.twitter.com/1VK3WNXqgv — Wrestlelamia.co.uk (@wrestlelamia) February 3, 2023

Cody Rhodes thanks Logan Paul for eliminating Seth Rollins at the Royal Rumble.

While Rollins wasn’t too happy with how things went down at the Royal Rumble, one person who benefitted a great deal from Paul’s ability to eliminate “The Visionary” from the match was Cody Rhodes, who went on the eliminate “The Impaulsive One” before winning the whole darn thing and punching his ticket to WrestleMania 39. Stopping by The Bump to talk all things Royal Rumble, Rhodes shouted out Paul for the assist.

“If you’re watching other succeed, you can’t just be a hater and say you can do better, you’ve actually got to go do it better,” Rhodes said. “I’m a big believer as a wrestler is don’t hate someone for getting there. Don’t hate someone for raising their stock. I have to thank everybody because there was a spot carved out for me on Monday Night RAW and I had just grooved into it and when I was away, others filled it. And I can’t believe I’m saying this but the guy who filled it most on RAW is one of my least favorite people on the planet but one of the people I respect the most and that’s Seth Rollins. And Seth Rollins getting eliminated by Logan Paul is one of the bigger stories I’ve ever witnessed right in front of me. This is a champion of champions, this is a future Hall of Famer, and this is a very athletic, amazing individual. YouTuber, though. He threw out Seth Rollins, so genuine shock in my heart when it happened. But also I avoided getting a pedigree because of it so weirdly, thank you Logan Paul, I guess.”

Is there a low-key alliance forming between Rhodes and Paul? Based on the former’s appearance on the latter’s podcast, that might just be the case, as they have a shared enemy in Rollins and a shared love of professional wrestling too.