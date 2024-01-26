Seton Hall owns the season series 1-0 during this second meeting with No. 14 Marquette.

We're here to bring you a betting prediction and pick for this massive tilt in the Big East Conference as two of the top teams will meet in a close matchup. The Seton Hall Pirates (13-7, 6-3 Big East) will take on the No. 14 Marquette Golden Eagles (14-5, 5-3 Big East) as both teams look to build on opposite waves of momentum. Check out our College Basketball odds series for our Seton Hall-Marquette prediction and pick.

The Seton Hall Pirates are tied for second in the Big East and have their biggest conference wins against ranked UConn, Providence, and this same Marquette team. They're heading into this game following back-to-back losses against Creighton and Providence, but they'll be confident knowing they edged-out Marquette 78-75 the las time these two teams met.

The Marquette Golden Eagles are currently fourth in the Big East Conference and their biggest wins have come against ranked Kansas (1), Illinois, and Texas. Following their first loss to Seton Hall and a consecutive loss to Butler, Marquette has won their last three games heading into this game and heading back home where they've only lost twice this season.

Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Seton Hall-Marquette Odds

Seton Hall: +9.5 (-102)

Marquette: -9.5 (-120)

Over: 146.5 (-110)

Under: 146.5 (-110)

How to Watch Seton Hall vs. Marquette

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET/ 10:00 a.m. PT

TV: FS1

TV: FS1

Stream: fuboTV

Why Seton Hall Will Cover The Spread/Win

Seton Hall has been playing some impressive basketball this season and while their record may be padded by an easy early-season schedule, they've really showed their grit once Big East play opened up. Their 15-point win over No. 5 UConn was their introduction to the national stage and while the Huskies had a terrible game shooting the ball, Seton Hall pressured them from the opening tip and their home crowd controlled the energy all game. It was a different story in their first meeting with the Golden Eagles as the Pirates had 22 team turnovers during the game. Still, they were the hotter team from the field and were able to bully Marquette on the boards – look for them to be very physical as they try to make their presence felt as the away team.

Senior guard Kadary Richmond has been great all season for the Pirates and his multi-faceted scoring is often what keeps them so competitive down the stretch in games. Their first game against Marquette was back-and-forth for much of the game and it took some clutch play from Richmond and his teammates to pull out the victory. Of course, both of their biggest wins have come at home, so this Seton Hall team will really have to test themselves and come out aggressive on the road. Beating this Marquette team a second time would do wonders for them in the rankings, so this will be an important game for the Seton Hall Pirates.

Why Marquette Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Marquette Golden Eagles started the season undefeated and really put themselves on everyone's radar with their 73-59 beatdown over No. 1 Kansas early in the season. While it was a neutral-site game in a Maui invitational, the Golden Eagles showed their ability to play Shaka Smart's sound defense against the best squads in the country. They recently lost a step by losing back-to-back games against Seton Hall and Butler, but they've since won their last three games with decisive double-digit wins over Villanova and DePaul. They're happy to be heading home for this game where they've gone 10-2 on the season. They've also been a bit more battle-tested than their opponents, facing a harder schedule against ranked teams.

The Golden Eagles didn't really look like themselves in their first meeting against Seton Hall and their activity on the glass will have to improve the most during this second game. Marquette also risks slipping out of the top-25 with a home loss, so this game will have some added importance as they try to even the score and make the Big East race a bit tighter at the top. Look for forward Oso Ighodaro to be more involved on defense and working their offense through the paint.

Final Seton Hall-Marquette Prediction & Pick

This should be a close meeting between these two teams as the rivalry shifts to Milwaukee and the Marquette Golden Eagles. Marquette has caught some wind under their sails over the last few games and they'll be a very tough team to beat if the home crowd brings the energy for this one. Still, Seton Hall holds the season advantage and they'll be determined to bounce back after their recent losses.

Things have been back-and-forth in the Big East all season this year, so I expect the Marquette Golden Eagles to pop back up and get their revenge over Seton Hall in this one. Both teams are riding opposite waves at the moment and it's not great that the Pirates are hitting the road following two consecutive losses on their home floor. Let's roll with Marquette to get the win while the Seton Hall Pirates cover the spread.

Final Seton Hall-Marquette Prediction & Pick: Seton Hall Pirates +9.5 (-102)