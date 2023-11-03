Pro Football Focus reported that several HBCU players are some of the best at their position per an analytical deep dive.

It's a widely held belief by HBCU alumni that football players for black college programs are the best in the FCS. Now, there's data to prove it per a report by Pro Football Focus. The report conducted an in-depth analysis of the performance of FCS football stars, evaluating players based on their on-field play rather than statistics. They have developed position-specific rubrics to assess their performances.

Five HBCU Players made the list. The list is below. (Note: The numbers were obtained by HERO Sports. Read their article on the list of FCS players featured)

Name HBCU Position PFF Rating Deonta Reed Alcorn Center 76.8 DeShawn Ingram South Carolina State Center 75.2 Nick Taiste South Carolina State Guard 80.8 Jason Chambers North Carolina Central Cornerback 89.2 Mikey Victor Alabama State Cornerback 86.3

Although South Carolina State hasn't had the best season in Buddy Pough's final act as head coach of the Bulldogs, he still has several talented players on his offensive line. Ingram and Taiste could be the latest Bulldogs to get an opportunity in the NFL, a testament to Pough's legacy.

North Carolina Central quarterback Jason Chambers is a key piece of the Eagle's dominant defense. Thus far this season he's netted 27 total tackles (19 solo tackles), 3 interceptions, 3 pass breakups, and 1 fumble recovery. Chambers has had a standout season, already tying the total number of tackles that he accumulated in 2022.

Deonta Reed and Mikey Victor are key contributors to SWAC contenders. Reed is an offensive lineman who has been a variable for a winning formula for the Braves as they're 4-1 in the conference and a few wins away from clinching a spot in the SWAC Championship opposite Florida A&M on December 3rd.

Victor is a UNLV transfer who has contributed greatly to an Alabama State defense that has stifled the offensive attack of their competition. He's totaled 25 tackles on the year (21 solo), 1 fumble recover, 1 interception and 13 pass breakups. The Hornets are on a three-game win streak and Victor has stepped up, including in a homecoming-crashing win against Jackson State where he had 9 total tackles.