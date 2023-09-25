South Carolina State notched their first victory of the year in dominant fashion against out-of-conference FCS foe The Citadel 31-10. The game itself was special as head coach Buddy Pough, in his final year at the helm of the Bulldogs before retiring following the season, coached against Maurice Drayton. Drayton served as an assistant coach under Buddy Pough in the 2008 season, coaching the defensive backs and special teams. Drayton was named the head coach of The Citadel in December 2022.

Pough spoke about the joy of winning the game but the anguish of beating a friend and protegé.