South Carolina State notched their first victory of the year in dominant fashion against out-of-conference FCS foe The Citadel 31-10. The game itself was special as head coach Buddy Pough, in his final year at the helm of the Bulldogs before retiring following the season, coached against Maurice Drayton. Drayton served as an assistant coach under Buddy Pough in the 2008 season, coaching the defensive backs and special teams. Drayton was named the head coach of The Citadel in December 2022.
Pough spoke about the joy of winning the game but the anguish of beating a friend and protegé.
“Any time you’ve gone as long as we have without a win, it begins to be tough,” Pough said post-game via The Times & Democrat. “I’m happy for the fact that we won the game, but I’m a little bit hurt that a friend got beat tonight.”
South Carolina State was able to notch the win in the game due to a high-powered offensive attack. The Bulldogs put up 565 yards of total offense in the matchup, with quarterback Corey Fields throwing for 301 yards and 3 touchdowns and 1 interception. The rushing attack isn't to be glossed over, as the team finished the game with 239 yards rushing and runningback Tyler J. Smith recorded a rushing touchdown.
The Citadel just couldn't keep up, with quarterback Graeson Underwood only passing for 138 yards and one touchdown with one interception and the South Carolina State defense holding The Citadel to 54 yards rushing on 28 rush attempts. This could surely be the win that the Bulldogs need to jumpstart their season as they start MEAC play in October.
South Carolina State looks to continue their new-found winning momentum as they play Virgina University of Lynchburg on October 7th following their bye week. They then play Tennessee Tech on October 14th.