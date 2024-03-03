Got Netflix? Are you a Sex and the City fan? Well, there's some good news. The popular series has a premiere date for the streamer.
Six seasons of the hit HBO show will be available on April 1 on Netflix, THR reports. Before this, they were only available on Max.
This said, the Sex and the City movies and sequel series, And Just Like That, will be exclusively only on Max.
Hello, lover! Sex and the City — The Complete Series — is coming to Netflix on April 1 pic.twitter.com/1PdoFiCOVR
— Netflix (@netflix) March 2, 2024
About Sex and the City
The show stars Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, Cynthia Nixon, and Kim Cattrall. Its premise is based on the women who live in New York City. They confide in each other about their love life, friendships, and more.
This makes for another HBO series to hit Netflix. Other shows include Six Feet Under, The Pacific, Band of Brothers, Ballers, True Blood, and Insecure. This is due to HBO's parent company, Warner Bros. Discovery, making a content agreement with Netflix last summer. It includes a licensing deal, which allows the platform to release the shows.
HBO chief Casey Bloys talked about licensing back in November.
He said, “We have to be protective of the shows that we have and are successful. But, you know, I've worked in television long enough that syndication used to be, that was the pot of gold. That was the brass ring that meant that your show was gonna go on and have a life after its initial run and live for decades. So the idea of selling a show outside of your ecosystem wasn't an unusual idea, obviously at HBO we did it a lot with Band of Brothers, which was on, I think, History network, and Entrourage, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Sex and the City. We basically sold everything, so it's not a new concept.”
Get ready to watch, or rewatch, Sex and the City on Netflix as it arrives on the streamer soon.