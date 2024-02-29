Adam Sandler shows us once again that he's an actor with a very wide range in his acting ability, with yet another gut-wrenching performance in Spaceman. Meanwhile, Sunday will be the day when Rafael Nadal will have to play his best tennis to retain his position as the best player in the world. That match, you can also watch on Netflix. Here are all of the new shows, films, movies, and series you have to look forward to this weekend of March 1-3 on Netflix.
What's New to Netflix this Weekend of March 1-3?
The month of March starts strong with these new shows coming to Netflix this weekend.
March 1
- Aníkúlápó: Rise of the Spectre
- Blood & Water” Season 4
- Furies
- Maamla Legal Hai
- My Name is Loh Kiwan
- Somebody Feed Phil Season 7
- Spaceman – Adam Sandler stars as an astronaut traveling space who talks to a space spider about his marital problems back at home.
- You Are Not Alone: Fighting the Wolf Pack
- 2012
- The Amazing Spider-Man
- The Amazing Spider-Man 2
- 21 Bridges
- A Madea Family Funeral
- Beverly Hills Ninja
- Bonnie & Clyde
- Devil in a Blue Dress
- The Disaster Artist
- Dumb and Dumber
- Fear
- The Gift
- Godzilla (2014)
- The Jamie Foxx Show Seasons 1-5
- Love & Basketball
- National Lampoon’s Animal House
- Out of Africa
- Step Brothers
- Tammy
- Think Like a Man
- Think Like a Man Too
- Vampires
- Yesterday
March 3
- The Netflix Slam – Watch Rafel Nadal take on Carlos Alcaraz as Netflix takes on a live stream of the sports event, a one-on-one tennis match between the world's number 1 and his undeniable prodigy.
And that's all of the new shows, movies, films, and series coming to Netflix this weekend.