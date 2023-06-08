Shannen Doherty revealed a heartbreaking update to her cancer diagnosis. In an Instagram post published Tuesday (June 6), the ‘Beverly Hills 90210' says that her breast cancer has spread to her brain.

“January 12, 2023. On January 5th, my ct scan showed Mets in my brain. Yesterdays video was showing the process of getting fitted for the mask which you wear during radiation to your brain. January 12, the first round of radiation took place,” she wrote next to a video that shows the actress getting emotional while going inside the machine.

“My fear is obvious. I am extremely claustrophobic and there was a lot going on in my life. I am fortunate as I have great doctors like Dr Amin Mirahdi and the amazing techs at cedar sinai. But that fear…. The turmoil….. the timing of it all…. This is what cancer can look like.”

Since her 2015 cancer diagnosis, Doherty has been very open about her journey. In a 2020 interview with ‘Good Morning America,' the actress revealed that her cancer had returned and was now stage 4.

“If I were dreaming of what would happen in 2022, I think lot more research and progression as far as finding the cure for cancer is my ultimate, ultimate dream because even though I am thriving and I’m doing well, I still have cancer and you don’t want stage four, but I have it and so I think in the back of my mind, this constant sort of OK, ‘What can I do to help bring more awareness, what can I do the help raise money, what can I do to sort of push research for not just myself but for everybody else who is suffering from cancer?'” Doherty shared.