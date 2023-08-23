Shannon Sharpe's “Club Shay Shay” podcast is headed to Colin Cowherd's “The Volume” podcast network. Sharpe, a Savannah State alumnus, announced the move via Twitter Wednesday afternoon.

“We're in business together bro. I decided to bring Club Shay Shay over to the Volume and partner with you,” Sharpe said in a video with Colin Cowherd where he appeared to let Cowherd know that he has decided to partner with his network. “When we first started you said, ‘Hey, give me an opportunity, hear what everybody else has to say…and I listened to everybody but I felt that The Volume was the best place for me.”

Cowherd was visibly excited with the news. “It feels like I just landed Peyton Manning in Denver.”

The announcement of Sharpe's “Club Shay Shay” podcast joining The Volume is the first move in the next phase of Shanon Sharpe's media career. He and his representatives negotiated a buy-out from his Fox Sports contract where he was able to obtain full ownership of the Club Shay Shay podcast. Sharpe started the podcast in partnership with Fox Sports in September 2020.

The move to The Volume also allows Sharpe to create new shows via his Shay Shay Media brand.

“I’m excited to partner with my friend Colin Cowherd and the creative team at the Volume. The Volume has built an amazing platform that is the right fit to help Shay Shay Media reach the next level. That includes developing new shows and bringing on new talent under the Shay Shay Media brand,” Sharpe said in a statement obtained by Hollywood Reporter.

Sharpe said in the video with Cowherd that the ability to partner with The Volume and not just be another personality on a network sold him.

“The thing that really sold me was the partnership. Throughout this process, everybody [that] was involved with The Volume always said that we're a partnership. We're gonna build you. So, now that we're partners…we're in business together, let's go do great things bro.”

Sharpe joins Draymond Green and Richard Sherman as high-profile sports stars signed to the network.