Shannon Sharpe has never been one to hold back an opinion on network television much less the Club Shay Shay Show. Get the NFL Hall of Fame on The Nightcap Show with co-host Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson and the true feelings come out. Sharpe took to the microphone and all but assured the lone voter against Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark would come to light, eventually.

Sharpe was on a slow boil explaining the WNBA Rookie of the Year voting situation involving Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese.

“Caitlin Clark was one vote shy of being the unanimous WNBA Rookie of the Year. She received 66 of the 67 votes from the panel of national reporters and sportswriters,” started Sharpe. “The lone vote not in favor of Caitlin Clark went to Angel Reese. That vote kept Caitlin Clark from becoming the WNBA's fifth-ever unanimous Rookie of the Year.”

As for that lone voter?

“Oh, it's going to get out. That's going to get out,” Sharpe guaranteed. “This is like when somebody left Ken Griffey Jr. off the ballot for the Hall of Fame. They took his vote. Like bro, you going to leave (The Kid) off the ballot?”

Fever's Caitlin Clark not taking snub personally

Ochocinco alluded to the choice being personal and not just based on professional opinion.

“I don't know how you come to the conclusion that she wasn't the unanimous ROTY,” Sharpe shared. “She got a team to the playoffs that had not been there since 2016-17. She led the rookies in scoring. She led them in assists. She averaged like five, six rebounds a game. She set records for scoring, assists, and three-pointers.”

Shannon Sharpe had to stop abruptly before going beyond an R-rated review of that lone voter denying history.

“Let’s not get into it,” Sharpe ended. “All I know is when (Caitlin Clark) was eliminated, the attendance dropped.”

Clark was rewarded for leading all rookies in scoring at 19.2 points and the league in assists at 8.4 per game. Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese had one vote after averaging 13.6 points and a league-best 13.1 rebounds. The Sky did not make the WNBA Playoffs, however, while the Caitlin Clark-led Fever attracted historic crowds throughout the season. The Fever drew in millions during the WNBA Playoffs as well, almost doubling the viewership of other games.

Sharpe was not the only famous male athlete to take notice. Luka Doncic sent Clark a message after the big win, as did Victor Wembanyama. Expect Clark to continue drawing crowds for years to come considering all of this rookie year attention.