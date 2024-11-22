Savannah State wide receiver D’Shaun Mitchell made HBCU history as he broke a school record previously held by Shannon Sharpe. Although the Tigers lost their season finale against Benedict College 35-27, Mitchell was unstoppable as he finished the game with 12 for 227 yards and two touchdowns. His 227 yards set Savannah State's single-game receiving record, eclipsing Sharpe's mark of 221 yards.

Sharpe saluted Mitchell on his Nightcap podcast alongside fervent HBCU supporter Chad Ochocinco.

“Da’Shun Mitchell had a hell of a game,” Sharpe began. “Twelve catches, 227 yards, and two touchdowns. Why is that important? The 227 yards in a single game set the record by a Savannah State receiver — breaking the record held [by] Shannon Sharpe — of seven catches, 221 yards, and two touchdowns.”

Sharpe continued, “Hopefully, I inspired him. When I was there, I didn’t have anybody to look up to. There weren’t many numbers to chase. I just wanted to set the bar. And after 35 years, he broke it. Salute the young bull.”

Shannon Sharpe surely is an inspiration for Mitchell and other HBCu players, specifically in Division II HBCU football. After playing for the Tiers for four years Sharpe finished his Savannah State career with staggering numbers, notching 192 catches for 3,744 yards and 40 touchdowns. He also earned Co-SIAC Player of the year, Kodak Small College All-America First Team, and Georgia College Player of the Year honors in 1989. Sharpe's efforts eventually earned him Savannah State athletic Hall of Fame honors (2010), but his football career was nowhere near over after Savannah State.

Sharpe was ultimately drafted by the Denver Broncos and had a decorated NFL career, proving his coach Bill Daivs right when he told Sharpe, “Son, if you're good, they'll find you.”

Mitchell had a phenomenal year for the Savannah State Tigers, totaling 913 yards and 9 touchdowns on 49 receptions. His stellar play earned him an All-Conference selection as a first-team all-SIAC receiver.