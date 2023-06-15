After seven long years, the Skip Bayles-Shannon Sharpe partnership has come to an end. This is after the latter was able to negotiate a contract buyout with Fox Sports 1 program Undisputed at the end of this NBA season. This is an end of an era, no doubt, and regardless of how you feel about this renowned duo, there's no denying that Sharpe's departure will have some sort of impact on sports broadcasting in general.

ESPN's Kendrick Perkins has now come out with his message of support for Shannon Sharpe. Big Perk might be employed by a rival network, but this has not stopped him from singing Sharpe's praises:

“The brother @ShannonSharpe is actually one my favorites In the Game!!! I’ve learned sooo much from him and he don’t even know it. I don’t know if it’s his delivery with the country bars… but he’s definitely one the Best in the game!!! Carry the hell on… #respect 🫡💯” Perkins wrote in his tweet.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Kendrick Perkins has been around the scene for a few years now, but he can still be considered a neophyte compared to Shannon Sharpe. As Big Perk said in his message, Sharpe has impacted sports broadcasting in more ways the one, and even if he might not realize it, the Football Hall of Famer has also had a significant impact on his colleagues in the industry.

Who knows, perhaps Perkins and Sharpe will cross paths sometime soon. After all, given his credentials, Sharpe isn't expected to be unemployed for very long.