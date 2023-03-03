Anyone who watches the NBA on TNT knows the studio crew never lacks for having a good time, particularly once Charles Barkley and Shaquille O’Neal get going. It was no different Thursday night, and just when we thought we’ve seen it all from the crew, they find a way to raise the bar.

Apparently, MC Hammer became a topic at halftime of the game between the Los Angeles Clippers and Golden State Warriors. This could be due to the fact the game is taking place in the Bay Area, where MC Hammer is from, but with one of the entertainer’s tunes playing upon return from commercial break, Shaq felt the need to make a friendly offer to Charles Barkley.

The offer? Well…check it out here.

Lmao Charles Barkley trying to dance like MC Hammer 🤣pic.twitter.com/jlOdPGP7lr — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) March 3, 2023

Yup, you heard it right. Shaq said he would give Barkley $1 million if he was able to bust out a few of MC Hammer’s dance moves. Whether or not Barkley’s dance qualifies to win the money is questionable at best, but it’s the effort that counts I guess.

If it wasn’t enough, Barkley decided he wanted to give it another try. Would anyone think this effort (courtesy of the NBA on TNT’s Twitter page) was any better than the first?

GET LOW CHUCK 💀 pic.twitter.com/InBDthtjRf — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) March 3, 2023

It’s quite clear Barkley got the itch to dance all of a sudden, but I guess getting offered $1 million will do that to a person, regardless of celebrity status.

One thing is for sure. This crew always comes through in the having fun department. If they’re not dancing, they’re racing to the big board in the back, or pushing each other into Christmas trees. It’s the perfect mix of laughs with a little basketball knowledge sprinkled in.