The Kansas City Chiefs and quarterback Patrick Mahomes have enjoyed a memorable offseason as Super Bowl Champions. Earlier this month, Mahomes whipped the Kentucky Derby crowd into a frenzy with just two words.

Travis Kelce has also been active, teasing a possible WWE appearance in the near future.

With organized team activities beginning earlier this month, the focused has shifted to football.

Meanwhile, NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal is doing his best to keep the Chiefs’ superstars on their toes. O’Neal interviewed Mahomes recently on the TNT postgame show ‘Inside the NBA,’ during which he issued a surprising challenge.

O’Neal compared his invitation to ‘The Match,’ a golf tournament series, a July showcase featuring Mahomes and Kelce against Stephen Curry and Clay Thompson of the Golden State Warriors.

Shaq says 2v2 basketball with Mahomes/Kelce vs Shaq/Kenny and Chuck calls Shaq 1.5 😭 pic.twitter.com/SmDhk32Na2 — Alex 👋 (@Dubs408) May 25, 2023

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Mahomes was a high school baseball star who was drafted by the Detroit Tigers in the 37th round of the 2014 MLB First-Year Player Draft.

The Chiefs star also played high school basketball, and could have been a college player according to his high school coach, Brent Kelley.

“I definitely think he would’ve been a college basketball player,” Kelley said about Mahomes’ skills on the court.

“As far as the NBA, I’m not sure about that just because of his size. There’s not a lot of 6-foot-3 guards in the NBA, but I mean, I wouldn’t count him out just ’cause he would’ve worked his butt off to get there.”

A proposed matchup would pit the 6-foot-3 Kenny Smith against the 6-foot-2 Chiefs superstar Mahomes, and the 7-foot-1, 324-pound O’Neal against the 6-foot-5, 250-pound Kelce.

The Chiefs open the 2023 season at home against the Detroit Lions on September 7 in a prime time matchup at Arrowhead Stadium.