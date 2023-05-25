Colin Gallant has been writing about sports since covering the local high school teams as a freshman in Ontario, Canada over a decade ago. He has a Masters degree in journalism, a passion for all sports, especially hockey, and a laser focus on winning more fantasy championships. He joined ClutchPoints in 2022.

Jackson Mahomes was arrested on May 3 after a restaurant owner alleged that he grabbed and forcibly kissed her at a Kansas establishment — and Kansas City Chiefs superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes broke his silence on the incident on Wednesday.

“It’s kind of a personal thing that I’m going to keep to myself,” Mahomes told reporters in his first meeting with media members since his brother was hit with three aggravated sexual battery charges, according to TMZ Sports.

“At the end of the day, I come here to play football and try to take care of my family, at the same time. So, just kind of keep it to myself and just go out there and play football when I’m in the building.”

The 27-year-old was asked afterwards how he would balance the arrest with his football career afterwards, and he continued to preach his commitment to both situations.

“It’s your family,” Mahomes said, “but you have to come in here and do a job. And that’s what I try to do every day.”

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The arrest allegedly stemmed from an encounter between Jackson Mahomes and a woman sometime in February; he was also accused of shoving a male member of the woman’s wait staff earlier in the evening, per TMZ Sports.

Based on Wednesday’s media session, it’s clear Patrick is not comfortable speaking on the matter publicly, and stressed that he wants to keep his feelings on the matter private and separate from his football career.

Jackson appeared in court on May 16, and although he hasn’t issued a plea, his attorney Brandan Davies says the social media star has done nothing wrong.

“Our investigation has revealed substantial evidence refuting the claims of Jackson’s accuser including the statements of several witnesses,” Davies explained, per TMZ. “We have reached out to law enforcement to provide the fruit of our investigation so that they may have a complete picture of the matter.”

Jackson Mahomes will be back in court sometime in August.