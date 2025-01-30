ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

UFC Saudi Arabia: Israel Adesanya vs. Nassourdine Imavov continues on the main card with the co-main event in the middleweight division between Shara Magomedov and Michael Page. Magomedov remains undefeated after winning his 4th fight inside the octagon with a brutal knockout meanwhile, Page suffered his first defeat in his UFC career his last time out. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Magomedov-Page prediction and pick.

Shara Magomedov (15-0) has been running through the competition thus far in his UFC career winning all four of his fights and coming off his best win yet with his brutal double back-fist knockout of Armen Petrosyan. Now, Magomedov will be looking for his biggest win yet and remain undefeated when he takes on Michael Page this weekend at UFC Saudi Arabia.

Michael Page (22-3) came into his UFC career with a ton of hype and he showed that hype in his win against Kevin Holland but his hype train was derailed when he took the loss against Ian Garry in his last fight. Now, Page will be looking to get back into the win column when he moves up in weight to take on the surging undefeated Shara Magomedov this weekend in Saudi Arabia.

Here are the UFC Saudi Arabia Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Saudi Arabia Odds: Shara Magomedov-Michael Page Odds

Shara Magomedov: -195

Michael Page: +150

Over 2.5 rounds: -230

Under 2.5 rounds: +175

Why Shara Magomedov Will Win

Last Fight: (W) Armen Petrosyan – KO R2

Last 5: 5-0

Finishes: 12 (12 KO/TKO)

Shara “Bullet” Magomedov is poised to continue his undefeated streak against Michael “Venom” Page this weekend at UFC Saudi Arabia, leveraging his devastating striking power and impressive UFC momentum. Magomedov, boasting a perfect 15-0 record with 12 knockouts, has proven himself a force to be reckoned with in the middleweight division. His significant striking accuracy of 65% and an impressive 6.82 significant strikes landed per minute demonstrate his ability to overwhelm opponents with precision and volume2. Magomedov's recent knockout victory over Armen Petrosyan at UFC 308 showcased his fight-ending power, even against seasoned UFC competitors.

While Page is known for his unorthodox striking style, Magomedov's orthodox stance and superior volume give him the tools to neutralize Page's flashy attacks. Magomedov's experience in high-pressure UFC environments, having fought four times in the promotion with a 4-0 record, will be crucial against the UFC debutant Page. The Russian fighter's ability to secure first-round finishes (seven in total) could prove decisive if he catches Page early. With his knockout power, striking accuracy, and growing UFC experience, Magomedov is well-positioned to hand Page a defeat in his promotional debut and continue his ascent in the middleweight rankings.

Why Michael Page Will Win

Last Fight: (L) Ian Garry – DEC

Last 5: 3-2

Finishes: 16 (12 KO/TKO/4 SUB)

Michael “Venom” Page is poised to secure a victory over Shara Magomedov at UFC Saudi Arabia this weekend, leveraging his unorthodox striking style and vast experience. Page's diverse kicking arsenal, phenomenal footwork, and exceptional distance management make him a nightmare for opponents to read. His ability to switch stances and throw unpredictable attacks will likely keep Magomedov guessing throughout the fight. With 22 wins and only three losses in his professional career, Page's experience in high-pressure situations gives him a significant edge.

While Magomedov boasts impressive striking accuracy, his glaring weakness in takedown defense could be exploited by Page's versatility. Page's background in kickboxing and karate, combined with his ability to land strikes from unconventional angles, will test Magomedov's defensive skills. Furthermore, Page's mental strength, forged through intense cardio sessions, will be crucial in maintaining his performance throughout the fight. Expect Page to utilize his creative striking and experience to outmaneuver Magomedov and potentially secure a highlight-reel knockout.

Final Shara Magomedov-Michael Page Prediction & Pick

Aside from the main event, this is the most compelling fight on the entire fight card when two of the most prolific strikers in the UFC go head-to-head in the co-main event. Magomedov has been on an absolute tear showcasing his striking prowess, especially in his last win with that brutal double back-fist knockout that was never done before meanwhile, Page remains one of the most technical strikes in the entire UFC despite his most recent loss to Ian Garry.

Ultimately, expect a very closely contested fight between these two fighters but it will be the speed and volume of Magomedov that will be the difference maker in this as sometimes Page just doesn't do enough and we can expect more of that in this matchup as Magomedov gets the nod on the judge's scorecards in a close decision.

Final Shara Magomedov-Michael Page Prediction & Pick: Shara Magomedov (-195), Over 2.5 Rounds (-230)