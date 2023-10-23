The San Jose Sharks are unlikely to make the playoffs this season. In fact, as of this writing, San Jose has yet to even win a game. The Sharks have just one point from five games to start the season. They sit dead last in the NHL at this point in time.

And to some extent, this is what we've expected. San Jose has a promising pool of prospects who could make a major impact at the NHL level down the line. However, most of those prospects are still a ways away from playing in San Jose.

This team is set up to serve as a massive audition if you will. The young players who are in the NHL are auditioning to cement their place in the team's future plans. San Jose's veterans, meanwhile, are auditioning for contending teams who will inevitably call the Sharks around the trade deadline.

Today, let's focus in on the young players with something to prove. Here are a few breakout candidates for San Jose Sharks fans to keep their eyes on as the 2023-24 NHL season unfolds.

William Eklund

William Eklund is one of San Jose's top prospects. He has received some cups of coffee in the NHL over the last two seasons. However, this is the first year in which he's expected to play full-time. Eklund's entry-level contract officially kicks in this year, as well.

The 21-year-old Swede turned in solid performances in the AHL last season. And it resulted in him scoring 17 goals and 41 points in 54 games last year. Earning a full-time role in the NHL will allow him to flourish. Especially if he receives time on the top six and on the power play.

So far, the 21-year-old has one goal through five games. He has averaged a little over 16 minutes a night, as well. That puts him fifth among Sharks forwards in average time on ice. If this trend continues, Eklund could certainly become a productive player in his first full NHL season.

Mackenzie Blackwood

Mackenzie Blackwood is the elder statesman on this list at 26 years old. And many fans may have written the Thunder Bay, Ontario native off. To be fair to them, Blackwood has had a rough go of it these last two seasons.

In 2019-20, the 26-year-old posted a .915 save percentage while recording three shutouts. Since then, though, his numbers have dipped. That led to the New Jersey Devils trading Blackwood to the Sharks this summer. The Sharks initially allowed him to hit unrestricted free agency only to bring him back into the fold.

Blackwood turned in a remarkable performance in his debut for the team. He stopped 51 of 52 shots, but could not close down the win as San Jose lost in a shootout to the Colorado Avalanche. In his last two starts, the 26-year-old puck-stopper has allowed six and five goals respectively.

These last two performances certainly aren't encouraging. However, if Blackwood can find some consistency and find his stride, this could work out well. And if he does emerge as a solid NHL contributor, perhaps San Jose pencils him into those long-term plans.

Filip Zadina

Filip Zadina placed a massive bet on himself this summer. He requested a trade away from the Detroit Red Wings, hoping for a change of scenery. However, no trade came to pass. While the Red Wings wanted him back for training camp, the 23-year-old Zadina decided to walk away from around $4.5 million in order to secure the fresh start he wanted.

Detroit selected the Czechian forward sixth overall in 2019. Many expected him to develop into a highly productive sniper who could score from anywhere. It just didn't happen in Detroit for a few reasons. He struggled with injuries, for one, and overall just couldn't consistently put it all together.

With this fresh start in San Jose, look for the 23-year-old to break out. He has scored twice in his first five games with the Sharks. If he can stay healthy and consistently produce, he should receive more than enough opportunity to show he can be a legitimate offensive force in the NHL.