The Detroit Red Wings placed forward Filip Zadina on waivers on Monday. Detroit general manager Steve Yzerman explained to the media that Zadina had requested a trade from the team. And after no trade materialized, the Red Wings made him available to the other 31 teams in the league essentially for free.

However, that move also didn't result in a change of scenery. Zadina went through waivers without being claimed by another team. As a result, the former sixth-overall pick remains a member of the Detroit Red Wings. That said, his time in Detroit may not continue much longer.

Detroit is considering placing Zadina back on waivers for contract termination purposes, according to NHL insider Elliotte Friedman. Friedman states that things can change, but this is an option the team is weighing.

The Red Wings owe Zadina $4.56 million over the next two seasons. And he can fight his placement on unconditional waivers if he desired. However, Friedman relayed a shocking report regarding the 23-year-old's stance on this issue.

“This is tricky to report, because agent Darren Ferris would not comment, but, as I write this, the belief is Zadina is prepared to walk away from the money and not contest the move,” Friedman wrote on Wednesday.

The Red Wings were active in the open market when NHL free agency kicked off on July 1. Detroit added wingers Daniel Sprong and Christian Fischer. They also added J.T. Compher, who can play all three forward positions.

Friedman also noted that Zadina has communicated that he would not report to AHL Grand Rapids if sent there. That would be a violation of his contract with the Red Wings if it came to that.

However, Zadina looks ready to move on from Detroit and continue his career. Only time will tell if a change of scenery can help the once highly-touted prospect turn his career around.