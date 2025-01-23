The San Jose Sharks seemed to turn things around at one point in the season. However, the Sharks remain one of the worst teams in the NHL during the 2024-25 season. In saying this, it is worth noting that the vibe around this team is much different than what was felt during the 2023-24 campaign.

The Sharks are not playing great hockey, this much is evident. But San Jose has seen a ton of progress in the same vein. They have picked up some very impressive wins. For instance, the Sharks ended the Detroit Red Wings' seven-game winning streak last week. They defeated the Red Wings in Detroit by a score of 6-3.

The Sharks are going to have a high draft pick once again this season. San Jose is tied on points with the Chicago Blackhawks for last place in the Western Conference. Both teams are also in the driver's seat to finish with the highest odds in the NHL Draft Lottery once the regular season comes to a close.

San Jose is likely to sell at the NHL Trade Deadline as a result. Cody Ceci is a trade candidate following an offseason trade with the Edmonton Oilers. Defenseman Mario Ferraro could also be on the trade block as the March 7th deadline approaches. They could also trade veteran forward Mikael Granlund if a contending team puts in an acceptable offer.

However, San Jose could also add at the trade deadline if they wanted. They won't go after a superstar, and nor should they. In any event, they could add a younger player who has fallen out of favor with his current team. Thankfully, there is a player who fits this bill and could find his stride again on the Sharks.

Blackhawks' Philipp Kurashev could be a gem for the Sharks

The Blackhawks, as mentioned, are not playing well this season. Chicago has seemingly regressed in some areas of the ice, in fact. The Blackhawks fired head coach Luke Richardson during the year due to poor results. And star forward Connor Bedard has looked frustrated as the losses pile up.

Another player who has struggled is Philipp Kurashev. The Blackhawks winger had a highly successful season with Chicago in 2023-24. He scored 18 goals and 54 points in 75 games. Kurashev clicked with Bedard throughout the season, as well. But those results have not carried over to this year, as Kurashev has seven points in 32 games.

It's more than a dip in offensive production for the Chicago winger. He has also lost his stride in the little details of the game. Particularly, he has not played well in the defensive end of the ice. And when he's been on the ice in 5v5 situations, the Blackhawks have been heavily outplayed.

Kurashev has been a healthy scratch in 12 of Chicago's last 16 games. As a result, they could look to trade him given that he is a restricted free agent in the summer. The Sharks are a logical fit for the 25-year-old winger. He showed last season that he can work well with some of the brightest stars in the league. San Jose has two of those — Macklin Celebrini and Will Smith — who he could compliment on the ice.

The Sharks are not strapped for salary cap space and can more than afford to take a flier on Kurashev. It will certainly take some work to get his game back on track. If things don't work out, they can decline to extend a qualifying offer in the summer. There is no long-term risk, giving the Sharks some incentive to see if Kurashev can become a potential diamond in the rough for them.