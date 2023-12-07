The San Jose Sharks visit the Detroit Red Wings as we continue our NHL odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The San Jose Sharks continue their road trip as they take on the Detroit Red Wings Thursday night. This game will continue our NHL odds series as we hand out a Sharks-Red Wings prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Sharks are one of the worst teams in the NHL this season, but they did just beat the New York Islanders after scoring five goals. That makes three straight games of five or more goals for the Sharks. On their current road trip, the Sharks are averaging just under four goals per game. The Boston Bruins did shut them out in the first game of the road trip. In the four games they have played this road trip, Anthony Duclair, Tomas Hertl, and Jacob MacDonald have each scored three goals. Mikael Granlund leads the team with five assists.

The Red Wings are 14-7-3 this season, and they are in third place in the Atlantic Division. Detroit is on a three-game win streak, as well. In those three games, the Red Wings have scored five goals in each of them. In their last 10 games, the Red Wings are averaging 4.1 goals per game. On the season, the Red Wings are led by Alex DeBrincat. He has 24 with 13 goals. Dylan Larkin also has 24 points this season, but 14 of them have come via assist. Seven different players have at least 10 assists for the Red Wings this season.

Mackenzie Blackwood is expected to be in net for the Sharks while Ville Husso is confirmed to be the starter for the Red Wings.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Sharks-Red Wings Odds

San Jose Sharks: +1.5 (-102)

Detroit Red Wings: -1.5 (-118)

Over: 6.5 (-120)

Under: 6.5 (-102)

How to Watch Sharks vs. Red Wings

Time: 7 PM ET/4 PM PT

TV: NBC Sports California, Bally Sports Detroit

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Sharks Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Sharks have really upped their game in the offensive zone on this road trip. As mentioned, they are scoring just under four goals per game, and they have three straight games of five goals or more. They may not need to score five goals to cover this spread, but they will have to net a few. As long as the Sharks score at least three goals, which has been easy for them lately, they should cover this spread.

Why The Red Wings Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Red Wings are one of the best scoring teams in the NHL. They are scoring 3.79 goals per game on the season, which is the third-best mark in the league. Their 12.6 shot percentage is second in the NHL. With DeBrincat and Larkin, the Red Wings are very dangerous on the attack. San Jose gives up the most goals per game this season, and it is only a matter time until they come back down to reality from their streak of playing well. Detroit should be able to put up a lot of goals at home in this one while covering the spread.

Final Sharks-Red Wings Prediction & Pick

The Sharks are playing well, I will not argue that. However the Red Wings have been good all season. In this game, I am going to take the Red Wings to cover the spread, and I also think the over will hit.

Final Sharks-Red Wings Prediction & Pick: Red Wings -1.5 (-118), Over 6.5 (-120)