The San Jose Sharks head to the Windy City to take on the Chicago Blackhawks. Below we will continue our NHL odds series with a Sharks-Blackhawks prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the Sharks-Blackhawks NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Sharks-Blackhawks Odds

San Jose Sharks: +1.5 (-164)

Moneyline: +152

Chicago Blackhawks: -1.5 (+136)

Moneyline: -184

Over: 5.5 (-134)

Under: 5.5 (+110)

How To Watch Sharks vs. Blackhawks

Time: 8:00 PM ET/5:00 PM PT

TV: NBC Sports California, Chicago Sports Network

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Sharks Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Blackhawks do one thing worse than any team in the NHL. That is win face-offs. Chicago has won just 43.8 percent of their face-offs this season, and they have won just 35.7 percent of their face-offs in the defensive zone (second-worst in the NHL). The Blackhawks are not a team that will control the puck often, and they get themselves in trouble in the defensive zone. If the Sharks can take advantage of their face-off wins, they will win this game.

San Jose has been close this season. They have not won yet, but two of their three games have gone to overtime, with one needing a shootout. The Sharks have just not gotten over that hump yet. One thing they have done well in those games in penalty kill. They only spend eight minutes per game in the penalty box, but their penalty kill is at 100 percent this season. They have not allowed a power play goal yet this season. If they can continue that in this game, the Sharks will win.

Mackenzie Blackwood is expected to start in net, and he has both the losses that needed more than 60 minutes. He allowed five goals in one of the games, but just two in the other. His save percentage is at .910, which is not bad at all. The Sharks need to allow less pucks on net, but Blackwood has the ability to lead them to a win.

Why the Blackhawks Could Cover the Spread/Win

Chicago does not win a lot of face-offs, but they do a good job protecting their goaltender. Chicago is second in the NHL in blocked shots per game, so they are constantly getting in the way in the defensive zone. The Blackhawks refuse to allow other teams clean looks at the net. This is something that needs to continue Thursday night.

Chicago allowed five goals in their first game, but they have been stellar since then. Chicago has allowed just seven goals in their last three games, which is usually good enough to win some hockey games. The Sharks are not a team that will score too many goals themselves, so Chicago has a great chance to keep San Jose under three goals in this game.

The Blackhawks have a great chance to put shots on net, as well. The Sharks allow the most shots per game. Teams have open looks at the net, and the Sharks will give the puck away, as well. This is something the Blackhawks need to take advantage of. Putting pressure on the goaltender, and getting their shots up is going to win the Blackhawks this game.

Final Sharks-Blackhawks Prediction & Pick

These are two teams on the cusp of turning the corner, but have not quite done so yet. This is also the first home game of the season for Chicago. For that reason, I will take the Blackhawks to win straight up.

Final Sharks-Blackhawks Prediction & Pick: Blackhawks ML (-184)