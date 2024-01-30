It is the last game before the NHL All-Star break as we continue our NHL odds series with a Sharks-Ducks prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

It is the last game before the NHL All-Star break as the San Jose Sharks face the Anaheim Ducks. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Sharks-Ducks prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Sharks enter the game sitting at 13-32-4 before their game on Tuesday, last place in the Pacific Division. Still, they have won three of their last four, before facing the Kraken on Tuesday. In their last game against the Sabres, the Sharks started strong. The Sharks took are early lead with goals from Marc-Edouard Vlasic and Jan Rutta in the first period, but would fall 5-2.

Meanwhile, the Ducks are 17-30-2 on the year, which is seventh in the Pacific Division. The Ducks faced the Minnesota Wild last time out. Kirill Kaprizov scored first to give the Wild the lead, but Troy Terry tied it up in the first. Still, the Wild scored at the end of the period to take the lead. In the second, no goals were scored, but Ryan Strome and Troy Terry both scored in the third period to give the Ducks the 3-2 victory.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Sharks-Ducks Odds

San Jose Sharks: +1.5 (-166)

Moneyline: +146

Anaheim Ducks:

Moneyline: -176

Over: 6.5 (+116)

Under: 6.5 (-142)

How to Watch Sharks vs. Ducks

Time: 10:30 PM ET/ 7:30 PM PT

TV: NHLPP/ESPN+

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Sharks Will Cover The Spread/Win

Note: All Statistics are before the Sharks game with the Kraken on January 30th.

The Sharks sit 31st in the NHL in goals per game, with 2.08 goals per game this year. Tomas Hertl leads the way this year in goals and points. He comes into the game with 15 goals and 19 assists on the year, good for 34 points. Further, he has been solid on the power play with five goals and four assists on the power play this year. Meanwhile, Fabian Zetterlund comes in second on the team in goals. He has 14 goals this year, and seven assists on the year, sitting tied for third on the team in points with 21. He also has two goals and two assists on the power play.

Leading the team in assists and second on the team in points is Mikael Granlund. He comes in with five goals and 24 assists on the year, giving him 29 total points. Further, he has nine assists on the power play this year. Tied for third on the team in points this year is William Eklunch. He comes in with eight goals and 13 assists on the year. Further, he has four goals and two assists on the power play this year.

The Sharks are 22nd on the power play this year, with a 16.7 percent conversion rate. The Sharks are last in the NHL on the penalty kill this year. They have a 72.2 percent conversion rate this year on the penalty kill.

The Sharks are expected to start Kaapo Kahkonen with MacKenzie Blackwood in goal on Tuesday. He is 6-14-1 on the year with a 3.59 goals against average and a .901 save percentage this year. This month he has struggled, with a 3.86 goals against average and a .898 save percentage while going 1-4 in January.

Why The Ducks Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Ducks are 29th in the NHL this year sitting with just 2.55 goals per game. The Ducks are led in Goas by Fran Vatrano. He is also tied for the lead in points this year. Vatrano comes in with 21 goals and 14 assists on the year, good for 35 points. He also has eight power-play goals and three power-play assists this year. Tied with Vatrano in points this year is Troy Terry. He comes in with 14 goals and 21 assists on the year, good for his 35 points. He has three goals and seven assists on the power play this year.

Sitting second on the team in goals is Adam Henrique. He comes in with 15 goals and 17 assists this year, good for 32 total points. Further, he has four goals and four assists on the power play this year. Mason McTavis rounds out the top scorers. He comes in with 13 goals this year, and 17 assists, good for 30 points. He also has four goals and four assists on the power play this year.

The Ducks are 21st in the NHL on the power play with an 18.4 percent conversion rate this year. Meanwhile, the Ducks are also 21st in the NHL on the penalty kill this year with a 78.1 percent success rate.

John Gibson is expected to be in goal in this one. He is 9-19-1 on the year, with a 3.09 goals-against average this year. Further, he has a .900 save percentage this year. He has also had some struggles in January. He comes in with 3.51 goals against average and a .887 save percentage in January. The result has been a 2-4-1 record in those games.

Final Sharks-Ducks Prediction & Pick

Both teams come into this game struggling to score. While neither goal has been solid, the more concerning part of this game is the goal-scoring ability of both teams. Further, in the second game of a back-to-back, the Sharks have struggled. They have been shut out three times and the under 5.5 goals are 4-1 in those games. They have also scored over 2.5 goals just once in those five back-to-back games. The best play in this game is to take the under.

Final Sharks-Ducks Prediction & Pick: Under 6.5 (-142)