The San Jose Sharks travel across the country to take on the Carolina Hurricanes Tuesday night. This game will continue our NHL odds series as we hand out a Sharks-Hurricanes prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the Sharks-Hurricanes NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Sharks-Hurricanes Odds

San Jose Sharks: +1.5 (+128)

Moneyline: +320

Carolina Hurricanes: -1.5 (-158)

Moneyline: -420

Over: 6.5 (-104)

Under: 6.5 (-118)

How To Watch Sharks-Hurricanes

Time: 7:00 PM ET/4:00 PM PT

TV: FanDuel Sports Network South, NBC Sports California

Why the Sharks Could Cover the Spread/Win

San Jose is expected to have McKenzie Blackwood in net. He is the better goaltender for the Sharks, and they really need a good game out of him. Blackwood has six of the Sharks 10 wins, and he allows 3.00 goals per game. In addition to that, Blackwood is tied for 14th in the NHL with a .910 save percentage. He is forced to save a lot of shots per game, and the Sharks will need him to do just that on Tuesday. If Blackwood plays well, the Sharks will play well.

Carolina has not played well lately. They have won just one of their last five games. Carolina has lost to the Florida Panthers twice, the Seattle Kraken, and the New York Islanders. In those four losses, the Hurricanes have allowed 5.0 goals per game. In their last five, the Hurricanes are allowing 4.6 goals per game. San Jose has a chance to put up a good game, and if they can do that, the Sharks will be able to pull off the road victory.

Why the Hurricanes Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Hurricanes play really well in the offensive zone. They are fourth in the NHL in goals per game, and second in shots on goal per game. The Hurricanes get in the offensive zone, and they fire shots on net while chasing the rebounds. As mentioned, they are not playing great lately, but they are still a very dangerous team. If the Hurricanes score as they know how, they will be able to win this game.

Scoring is something the Hurricanes should be able to do in this game. The Sharks are not a great team as they allow the second-most shots against per game, and the fifth-most goals. The Sharks also do not have a lot of takeaways. San Jose is just 3-14-3 when they allow three or more goals this season. If the Hurricanes can put pucks on net and get to three goals in this game, they will be able to win.

Pyotr Kochetkov is expected to start in net for the Hurricanes. He is 11-4-0 on the season, and he allows just 2.68 goals per game. The Sharks are not a team that scores a lot, so Kochetkov should be able to have a good game. Along with that, Kochetkov has a .893 save percentage. He does a great job for the Hurricanes, and he needs to keep it going Tuesday night. If he can do that, the Hurricanes will win.

Final Sharks-Hurricanes Prediction & Pick

This might end up being a decent game. The Hurricanes are not playing good hockey right now, though. If they do win, I think it will be by just one goal. I will take San Jose to cover the spread.

Final Sharks-Hurricanes Prediction & Pick: San Jose +1.5 (+128)