The San Jose Sharks continue their trip to the East Coast as they face the Florida Panthers. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Sharks-Panthers prediction and pick.

The Sharks come into the game sitting at 10-14-5 on the year, which is seventh in the Pacific Divison. They have won three of their last four though. Still, the last time out was a disaster. They would face the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Sharks would give up five goals in the first period, and then another two in the second. They would finally score in the third, but also give one up as they fell 8-1.

Meanwhile, the Panthers come into the game at 16-9-2, tied for the top of the Atlantic Divison. In their last game, they faced the Philadelphia Flyers. The Panthers would open the scoring on an Evan Rodrigues goal in the first period. They would add a second in the period, and then a third goal to start the second period. Still, Matvei Michkov would take over from there. Michkov would have three assists in the second period, as the Flyers scored four times. They would take the team in the third, but the Panthers would strike back for three in the third to win the game 7-5.

Here are the Sharks-Panthers NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Sharks-Panthers Odds

San Jose Sharks: +1.5 (+118)

Moneyline: +300

Florida Panthers: -1.5 (-144)

Moneyline: -385

Over: 6.5 (-105)

Under: 6.5 (-115)

How To Watch Sharks vs Panthers

Time: 6:00 PM ET/ 3:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Sharks Could Cover the Spread/Win

The team leader in points this year is Mikale Grandlund. Granlund is the subject of trade rumors, but currently has ten goals and 19 assists on the year. He also has three goals and six assists on the power play. He is joined on the third line by William Eklond. Eklund is second on the team in points this year while having five goals and 18 assists. Further, he has three goals and three assists on the power play. Joining them is Will Smith. Smith has five goals and six assists on the year, with two goals and two assists on the power play.

The top line is led by Tyler Toffoli. Toffoli is fifth on the team in points this year, having ten goals and eight assists on the season. He is joined by Macklin Celebrini. The 18-year-old has eight goals and seven assists on the year. The second line is led by Fabian Zetterlund. Zetterlund is third on the team in points, coming in with nine goals and 11 assists this year.

MacKenzie Blackwood is expected to be in goal for the Sharks in this one. He is 6-8-3 on the year with a 3.00 goals-against average and a .907 save percentage. While he struggled last game, he had been solid, having back-to-back games over .945 in save percentage. They will be expecting to face Sergei Bobrovsky in goal for the Panthers. He is 11-5-1 on the year with a 3.04 goals-against average and a .890 save percentage. It has been an up-and-down last couple of games for Bobrovsky. He has two games allowing four or more goals in his last four games, with save percentages below .850.

Why the Panthers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Panthers' top line is led by Sam Reinhart. Reinhart has been great this year, with 19 goals and 18 assists on the season. He has six goals on the power play and four shorthanded. Reinhart leads the team in both goals and points while sitting third in assists. He is joined on the top line by Aleksander Barkov and Evan Rodriguez. Barkov has played just 19 games this year, coming away with seven goals and 20 assists. He also has three goals and seven assists on the power play. Meanwhile, Rodrigues has seven goals and eight assists this year.

The second line features Sam Bennett, Carter Verhaeghe, and Matthew Tkachuk. Bennett has continued to play well this year. He has 13 goals and 12 assists this year. Meanwhile, Tkachuk has eight goals and 20 assists on the year, while Verhaeghe has eight goals and 14 assists on the year. The Panthers also get production from the blue line. Gustav Forsling has four goals and eight assists on the year, while Aaron Ekbald has a goal and 13 assists on the year.

Final Sharks-Panthers Prediction & Pick

The Sharks have struggled heavily to score this year. They are scoring just 2.79 goals per game this year while sitting 28th in the NHL in goals-against per game. Meanwhile, the Panthers are scoring 3.78 goals per game and sit third in the NHL on the power play. Still, they give up goals in bunches, giving up ten goals in their last two games. While the Panthers are favorites in terms of odds in this NHL game, the best play is on the total. Take the over.

Final Sharks-Panthers Prediction & Pick: Over 6.5 (-105)