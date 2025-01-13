ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The San Jose Sharks begin their road trip with a visit to the Detroit Red Wings. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Sharks-Red Wings prediction and pick.

The Sharks come into the game at 13-26-6, which is in last place in the Pacific Division, and has the Sharks looking to sell at the trade deadline. In their last game, they faced the Minnesota Wild. Marco Rossi scored in the first period to give the Wild the lead, and they would extend it to two goals in the second. In the second period, William Eklund scored to make it a one-goal game. Still, it would not be enough as the Wild won the game 3-1.

Meanwhile, the Red Wings are 20-18-4 on the year, placing them in sixth in the Atlantic Division. Still, the Red Wings have now won seven straight games. In their last game, they dominated early. Facing the Kraken, the Red Wings would score four goals in the first eight minutes of the first period. They would then add two more in the second period to continue to build the lead. The Red Wings would allow a goal in the second period, and one in the third, but go on to win the game 6-2.

Here are the Sharks-Red Wings NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Sharks-Red Wings Odds

San Jose Sharks +1.5 (-142)

Moneyline: +176

Detroit Red Wings: -1.5 (+116)

Moneyline: -215

Over: 6.5 (+106)

Under: 6.5 (-130)

How To Watch Sharks vs Red Wings

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

Why the Sharks Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Sharks are led by Mikael Granlund this year, who leads the team in assists and points this season. Granlund comes into the game with 11 goals and 25 assists, good for 36 points. Further, he has three goals and nine assists on the power play. He is joined on the top line by Fabian Zetterlund. Zetterlund has 12 goals and 16 assists on the year. The line is rounded out by Collin Graf. Grad has played in just five games this year, with two assists.

Meanwhile, William Eklund is second on the team in points, playing on the second line. Eklund has nine goals and 22 assists this year. Third on the team in points, and joining the second line is Machlin Celebrini. He comes in with 13 goals and 16 assists, with four goals and four assists on the power play. Meanwhile, Tyler Toffoli, who leads the round out the line, is fifth on the team in points, with 15 goals and 11 assists. His goal total leads the team this year.

Yaroslav Askarov is expected to be in the goal for the Sharks in this one. He is 3-3-2 with a 2.39 goals-against average and a .917 save percentage. He has given up three or fewer goals in each of his last four starts, with a save percentage over .930 in three of the four. Further, he is 2-2-0 in those games.

Why the Red Wings Could Cover the Spread/Win

The top line for the Red Wings is led by Lucas Raymond, who leads the team in points and assists this year. He comes into the game with 17 goals and 29 assists, with four goals and 18 assists on the power play. Dylan Larkin is second on the team in points, joining Raymond on the top line. He is coming in with 18 goals and 19 assists on the year. He has ten goals and seven assists on the power play.

Meanwhile, Alex DeBrincat is third on the team in points while also leading the team in goals, playing on the second line. He has 19 goals and 17 assists this year, with eight goals and nine assists on the power play. He is joined by Patrick Kane on the second line. Kane continues to produce, having ten goals and 17 assists this year.

Cam Talbot is expected to be in the goal for the Red Wings in this one. He is 10-9-2 on the year with a 2.98 goals-against average and a .903 save percentage. Talbot has won four straight starts, giving up two goals in two of them, while having a save percentage of over .910 in two of them as well.

Final Sharks-Red Wings Prediction & Pick

The Red Wings come in as overwhelming favorites in terms of odds in this NHL game. One reason is the Sharks defense, which is 29th in the NHL giving up 3.42 goals per game. Still, the Red Wings, despite scoring six goals last time out, score just 2.86 goals per game. They are also 24th in the NHL in goals against per game. The Sharks scored just 2.53 goals per game, but have covered 1.5 goals in three of their last five. They cover again in this one.

Final Sharks-Red Wings Prediction & Pick: Sharks +1.5 (-142)