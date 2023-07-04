Shaun White needs a gold medal for this role. Nina Dobrev revealed her boyfriend supported her in her upcoming film The Out-Laws. The film, which drops on Netflix July 7, stars Dobrev as well as Pierce Brosnan, Adam DeVine, and Ellen Barkin. Dobrev shared White's integral role for helping her prepare for the film.

“Fun fact,” Nina Dobrev told E! News, “but Shaun helped me run lines for my audition.”

They replied: “Aw man, I wish you filmed that.”

Once Shaun White finished helping her run lines, Dobrev recorded her audition during her “20-minute lunch break.” At the time, she was working on the upcoming movie Reunion with actress Jillian Bell. Bell actually helped her film the self-tape. Dobrev has support from all sides.

The Out-Laws follows fiancés Parker (Dobrev) and Owen (DeVine) as their relationship becomes more and more tense. The cause? Owen suspects Parker's parents of robbing the bank he manages. But DeVine and Dobrev have different answers for the possible crimes they could commit with their real life partners.

“Maybe steal a private jet,” Dobrev said of her and White. “If we could get away with it, guaranteed, and it couldn't be taken away from us later.”

“I feel like bank robbery,” DeVine replied of him and wife Chloe Bridges. “That's like the fun one because you get treasures at the end.”

This wasn't the first time the snowboarding legend supported Dobrev. For her birthday, he posted a birthday tribute with the caption: “What planet are you from and will you take me with you?! Thanks for making life incredible! Happy birthday my love.”

Dobrev replied, “We're on a one way rocket ship to Uranus, baby! Love you,” adding a series of laughing and kissing emojis.