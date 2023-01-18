On the latest edition of Monday Night Raw, it was announced that there will be a “Bloodline Acknowledgment Ceremony” next week on Raw is 30. WWE is advertising that “every generation of The Bloodline” will be on Raw next week for this ceremony.

I don’t think the WWE is hiding anymore that The Rock is returning to the WWE very soon. This acknowledgment ceremony will likely be the first tease that The Rock is returning very soon. At this point, it’s all but confirmed that we are getting The Rock vs. Roman Reigns at WrestleMania.

The question now is: when is The Rock returning? Will The Rock show up to Raw next week during this ceremony and call out Roman Reigns? Will Reigns point out that The Rock isn’t on Raw to acknowledge him, leading to The Rock returning at the Royal Rumble and winning the match a few days later? These are two possible scenarios, and the WWE can’t go wrong with either.

But if I could pick a scenario, I’d choose the first one. At this point, it seems too obvious that The Rock is returning at the Royal Rumble. I’ve said this before, but The Rock doesn’t need to win the Royal Rumble. A simple call-out and challenge to Roman Reigns are all the WWE needs to do to set up a match at WrestleMania. Cody Rhodes should win the Royal Rumble, leading to a “who’s going to face Reigns at WrestleMania” storyline. That’ll lead to Reigns defending both championships on both nights of WrestleMania and officially splitting up the belts.

No matter how or when it happens, it will be a massive deal when The Rock returns, and The Rock vs. Roman Reigns will go down as one of the biggest WrestleMania main events in history. The fans have been asking for this match for years, and it looks like they’re finally getting it.

For more content like this, subscribe to Stache Club Wrestling for weekly quizzes, predictions, and reactions, and listen to Dante and John’s weekly wrestling podcast every Thursday!