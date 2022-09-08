Last week’s episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law ended with a tease of the series’ primary antagonist. That, and a very short appearance of the Wrecking Crew, one of the most well-known supervillain groups in Marvel Comics. This week’s installment, though, has a lot in store for fans as things get crazy. Here’s She-Hulk episode 4 ending explained to shed some light on what happened.

She-Hulk episode 4 ending explained

This week’s episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law starts with a magician named Donny Blaze performing to a bored crowd. He then takes out a sling ring and conjures a portal to impress his audience. This transports the girl Blaze asked to help on stage to Wong’s location in Kathmandu, Nepal.

Back in her apartment, Jennifer Walters’ dad visits and delivers different stuff she can use to protect herself from harm. She reasons that she has abilities now, which negates the need for weapons. As she starts her day in the office, Wong drops by and asks for legal aid against Blaze, his former student in Kamar Taj, because he used the Mystic Arts without proper authorization.

Over in a bar, she and Nikki try to finish their legal work as a stranger attempts to pick them up by buying the pair drinks. After rejecting the stranger, Nikki urges Jennifer to update her dating app profile by using the She-Hulk persona.

The following day, Jennifer and Wong deliver a cease and desist order to Donny Blaze. The pair tell him that they’ll see the magician in court. Before the day ends, Jennifer goes out on a date, which turns out to be a disaster. After that, Jennifer represents Wong in court against Donny for misusing the skills he learned in Kamar Taj for his own profit. They summon Madisynn King, the girl Donny transported to Wong’s location earlier. She tells the court about the magic show and recounts her supposed ordeal before reaching Wong’s place. This prompts Donny’s lawyer to ask for a dismissal.

Wong speaks out and says that the Mystic Arts should be used responsibly. Jennifer then asks the court to compel Donny to stop using the Mystic Arts. After performing a couple of magic tricks, the judge allows Donny to continue using what he learned from Wong for his livelihood, which causes Wong and Jennifer to become stressed.

That night, she finally updates her dating app profile with a picture of She-Hulk. After a few minutes, she gets a lot of matches that lead to a series of unsuccessful dates that same night. Jennifer then lands a good one, which leads to them going back to her place.

In another magic show, Donny asks another girl to enter the portal and she refuses. This time, though, he tries something different by summoning a dove that laid an egg. The egg suddenly hatched and a small demon came out from it. This escalates as a portal is opened and more of these demons come out. He then opens a portal to Wong and asks the Sorcerer Supreme for help. Before he leaves, Wongs asks Donny to call his lawyer.

Just as she was about to make her move, Wong opens a portal and enlists the help of Jennifer in battling the demons. After getting rid of the demons and making Donny agree to the cease and desist order, she returns to her date and they make out. The following day and back in her human form, Jennifer makes breakfast for her date, who abruptly leaves. She discovers that Titania is suing her for misuse of trademark. This happened because the superpowered influencer trademarked the name She-Hulk first and is suing Jennifer for using it.

In a post-credits scene, Madisynn is back in Wong’s place and asks him if about his favorite drinks while watching The Sopranos.

What just happened? A She-Hulk episode 4 recap

This week’s installment of She-Hulk revolved mainly around Wong and his troubles with a former student in Kamar Taj, Donny Blaze. While this main plot is happening, Nikki rolls the ball on Jennifer’s dating life and urges her to make the most of her She-Hulk persona.

These two plot points would progress side by side throughout the whole episode and come together during the final act. This leads to a fun guest appearance by Wong, who continues to make his mark in the overall Marvel Cinematic Universe. The secondary plot involving Jennifer’s dating woes somehow leads to next episode’ s conflict around Titania and the influencer suing her for the She-Hulk trademark.